Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

FC Platinum are league champions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FC PLATINUM are officially the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.

After Chicken Inn were held to a 0-0 draw by Herentals on Friday and Dynamos lost 1-0 to Bulawayo City, it means the Gamecocks and the Glamour Boys, both tied on 56 points cannot overhaul FC Pure Platinum Play's 67 points as they can only finish on 65 if they were to win their remaining three matches.

FC Platinum are in action against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this afternoon with the title already wrapped up. It is the fourth consecutive time that FC Platinum have won the league title following their previous success in 2107, 2018 and 2019.

The achievement by the Zvishavane based side equals that of Highlanders and Dynamos in the PSL era that of the most successive league titles. In 2017, FC Platinum became the first team from outside Bulawayo and Harare to land the title.

For Norman Mapeza, it is the fourth time that he has won the domestic title, three times with FC Platinum in 2017, 2018 and 2022 as well as with Monomotapa in 2008. It is a great achievement for FC Platinum after they offloaded most of the senior players and fielded a team mostly made up of youngsters with the 19-year old Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya one of the shining lights for the champions.

Walter Musona, who made a return to the Zvishavane based side has been outstanding and is a favourite to land the Soccer Star of the Year accolade come the end of the season.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

28 mins ago | 40 Views

Minister Kazembe salutes Macheso

35 mins ago | 54 Views

Incompetent corrupt local authorities will cost CCC vital votes!

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF wins 5 out of 6 wards in weekend by-elections

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Wave of armed robberies hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

Morocco blasts Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

CCC MP relives torture horror

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Top US official challenged on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

3 ZRP officers arrested over US$200 bribe

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

High Court acquits caged MDC-Alliance members

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

3 Zimbabwean nationals jailed ten years each for cable theft in SA

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Anxiety grips Zanu-PF old guard

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa crafts crude strategy to stay in power, revels in adulation

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa signs bill to prosecute rogue security forces

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe govt hit with US$20bn bill over grabbed properties

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Minister lashes out at investors abusing workers

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

July Moyo taken to task over Airport Road land deal

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Vapostori for ED call for lifting of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

11 exam leak cases

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Murdered girl's family demands 60 cattle

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man murdered for using vulgar language

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

US$300 000 lawsuit for Sikhonjwa after child's DNA results

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Majaivana's love-hate relationship with Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

All set for Ethiopian Airlines maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe back among international cricket big boys

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

BCC warns of reduced service delivery

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Jumbo, croc attack victim seeks help

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo City silence Dynamos

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF Congress to confirm Mnangagwa's candidature

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Plot to smear Chinese investments unmasked

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Heist mastermind's family remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe opposition calls for removal of embargo

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe opposition set for Armageddon in 2023

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zesa to bill in local, US dollars

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Date set for Zimbabwe satellite launch

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe confident of producing 6m carats next year

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Rogue drivers menace on Zimbabwe roads

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Teachers for ED' project raises 2023 rigging fears

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Sex herbs a hit at Hlanganani Expo

18 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Soccer coach in adultery storm

18 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mbeki questions Ramaphosa's fate amid Phala Phala probe

18 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora parties fight over property

18 hrs ago | 955 Views

Blow for Chiwenga?

22 Oct 2022 at 05:49hrs | 4250 Views

Probe into Magaya rape allegations starts

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 1133 Views

Coltart arrested, expected in court today

22 Oct 2022 at 05:46hrs | 2671 Views

British-Zimbabwean comedian makes Robert Mugabe film

22 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 728 Views

Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 1767 Views

Possible lifeline for bench sitter Nakamba as Aston Villa sack Gerrard

22 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 765 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days