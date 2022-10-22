FC Platinum are league champions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM are officially the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.After Chicken Inn were held to a 0-0 draw by Herentals on Friday and Dynamos lost 1-0 to Bulawayo City, it means the Gamecocks and the Glamour Boys, both tied on 56 points cannot overhaul FC Pure Platinum Play's 67 points as they can only finish on 65 if they were to win their remaining three matches.FC Platinum are in action against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this afternoon with the title already wrapped up. It is the fourth consecutive time that FC Platinum have won the league title following their previous success in 2107, 2018 and 2019.The achievement by the Zvishavane based side equals that of Highlanders and Dynamos in the PSL era that of the most successive league titles. In 2017, FC Platinum became the first team from outside Bulawayo and Harare to land the title.For Norman Mapeza, it is the fourth time that he has won the domestic title, three times with FC Platinum in 2017, 2018 and 2022 as well as with Monomotapa in 2008. It is a great achievement for FC Platinum after they offloaded most of the senior players and fielded a team mostly made up of youngsters with the 19-year old Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya one of the shining lights for the champions.Walter Musona, who made a return to the Zvishavane based side has been outstanding and is a favourite to land the Soccer Star of the Year accolade come the end of the season.