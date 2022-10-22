Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC warns of reduced service delivery

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has proposed a standstill 2023 budget with no rates increase although residents' bills will continue being pegged in foreign currency.

In July the local authority started indexing their bills in foreign currency with residents given the option of paying in Zimbabwe Dollars using the prevailing official rate. The local authority on Friday started a citywide budget consultation exercise which ends tomorrow. According to the presentation to residents, the local authority maintained a US$158 million budget similar to this year's budget. The presentation noted that one of the major effects of the standstill budget was also standstill or reduced service provision.

"The impact of a standstill budget are standstill or reduced service provision, high probability of a supplementary budget, increased debt recovery measures, high staff turnover, delayed achievement of smart city concept and continued rebasing," reads the presentation.

The Capital Budget has been set at US$106 million with which will be used for the purchase of computer equipment (US$5 million), computer software (US$451 000), furniture and fittings (US$3,2 million), infrastructure assets (US$56 million), land buildings (US$23,4 million) motor vehicles (US$6 million), office equipment (US$628 000), other assets (US$6,6 million) and plant and machinery (US$3,6 million).

In terms of the total US$158 million budget; 46 percent will go towards salaries and allowances (US$73,2 million), 44 percent; general expenses (US$69,6 million), 17 percent; repairs (US$26,2 million), 21 percent; maintenance (US$32,8 million), one percent; contributions (US$1,9 million) and US$273  000 will go towards capital charges.

In terms of the recurrent draft income budget a huge chunk - 35 percent - is expected from rates and supplementary charges (US$55,3 million), water; US$48 million, sewerage; US$15,3 million, refuse; US$14,3 million, other sundry income; US$11,7 million, from licences the local authority is expecting US$1,7 million, rents; US$1,9 million, grants; US$1,2 million and interests are expected to contribute US$1 million.

In terms of average bills ward one will pay the range of US$110 a month, ward two; US$48, ward three; US$70, ward four; US$98, ward five; US$70, ward six; US$64, ward seven and 13; US$25, ward eight, nine, 14, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 28; US$29 and wards 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28 and 29 will pay an average bill of US$26.

The local authority further revealed that during their 2022 budget performance review meeting the major arising issues where the need to reduce parking fees, increased public interaction with council and the need for council to do pothole patching rather than leaving this to residents.

Source - The Sunday News
