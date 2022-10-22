Latest News Editor's Choice


Man murdered for using vulgar language

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 36-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death in Nkayi after he failed to listen to reprimands of not using vulgar language in public while conversing with his friend, police have confirmed.

Constance Jumbo Nyathi (36) was allegedly fatally stabbed with a knife by Melusi Trust Msipa, after he ignored instructions not to use vulgar language as it was "disrespecting other people and the public space they were in."

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province Insp Glory Banda told the Sunday News that on the day in question, Nyathi met his old-time friend in Nkayi and began to converse with him using vulgar language.

"Nyathi, who is from Bulawayo was eating with his friends Morgan Ndebele and Joshua Mafuta at Nkayi Junction Stores on Sunday around 5pm when the deceased met his old-time friend who he began to chat with using vulgar language. The accused who was also at the place then reprimanded Nyathi for his use of vulgar language. Ndebele and Mafuta tried to inform the accused that the two knew each other and that it was their way of talking but he would have none of it. Despite assurances that the two were close friends who converse like that, Msipa threatened to assault Nyathi saying he was disrespecting other people around and the public space that they were in," said Insp Banda.

After they finished eating, Nyathi and his friends walked out while Msipa remained seated while shouting at the now deceased before he sprang up and charged towards Nyathi.

"He drew a home-made knife as he followed Nyathi while mumbling insults to the effect that he was not supposed to use vulgar language. Ndebele witnessed what was about to happen and tried to alert Nyathi to run away but it was too late. Msipa was already close and he stabbed Nyathi in the head leaving the knife stuck. Nyathi dropped to the ground and was ferried to Nkayi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested Msipa," said Insp Banda.

The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and not find it easy to take away human life due to disagreements that could be solved amicably.

"We encourage people to engage a third party to help them solve disagreements. As police we will remain vigilant and ensure that the long arm of the law will catch up with those who choose to take the law into their hands," added Insp Banda.



Source - The Sunday News

