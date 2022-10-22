Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahere falsehoods case ruling postponed again

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere is frustrated as the courts keep delaying finalisation of the case she is accused of publishing falsehoods.

Judgement on her application for discharge at the close of State's case has been hanging since August,  with the presiding magistrate still indicating that the verdict is still not ready two months later.

The ruling was postponed three times.

"Back at Rotten Row today for judgment in the application for discharge in the "dead baby tweet" case where I tweeted against police brutality. Judgment was initially set for the 15th of September but was postponed to today. The application was argued in July.

"The magistrate said he is not yet ready with the judgment. He said he needed until 17 November to complete it, " said Mahere after the matter was postponed on Friday.

The lawyer is accused of posting on her Twitter handle that a woman had lost a child following an attack by a police officer in January last year.

The police officer was allegedly trying to disperse people from a bus stop when he reportedly hit and killed a nine-month-old baby strapped on his mother' s back.

The incident reportedly took place at a bus stop near the intersection of Second Street and Fife Avenue in the city centre. The incident was captured on a video that went viral, where the mother was seen confronting the said police officer.

Following the report, the police said the baby was alive hence the falsehoods charge.

Mahere applied for discharge, arguing that the State had failed to establish a case against her.

Source - NewZimbabwe
