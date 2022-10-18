Mnangagwa's path to power

News / Local

by Staff reporter

6 November 2017 - President Robert Mugabe dismisses his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, from government;8 November 2017 - Zanu-PF expels Mnangagwa from the party. Mnangagwa goes into self-imposed exile in South Africa;13 November 2017 - Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Constantino Chiwenga issues a hard-hitting statement, saying Zanu-PF has been infiltrated by people seeking to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle. He calls for drastic immediate action. "It is pertinent to restate that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remain the major stockholder in respect to the gains of the liberation struggle and when these are threatened, we are obliged to take corrective measures," Chiwenga says;14 November 2017 - Armoured vehicles are seen on the outskirts of Harare;15 November 2017 - The ZDF seizes control of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation building at Pocket Hills in Highlands, Harare. Major-General Sibusiso Moyo appears on ZBC in the wee hours of the morning to announce that the military had moved in to deal with "criminals around President Mugabe". He emphasises that the president and his family were safe while insisting that the ZDF was not embarking on a coup;16 November 2017 - President Mugabe and General Chiwenga have a meeting in the presence of South African envoys at State House;18 November 2017 - Thousands of people march on Harare's streets, demanding that Mugabe relinquish power. The protests were organised by the military behind the scenes. Mugabe hangs on stubbornly despite the immense pressure;19 November 2017 - The Zanu-PF central committee holds a meeting in Harare. The party resolves to remove Mugabe from the post of party president as well as reinstate Mnangagwa, who was then elected as interim party president. The central committee gives Mugabe until midday 20 November 2017 to resign as president of the country. Mugabe's G40 allies, including his wife Grace, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, and ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao, Ignatius Chombo, Samuel Undenge, Walter Mzembi are expelled from the party. At a time he was expected to announce his resignation, Mugabe in a live broadcast acknowledges difficulties facing the country, but says he will preside over the Zanu-PF electoral conference in December.21 November2017 - Legislatorsaccepta motion calling for debate regarding Mugabe's impeachment. Zanu-PF and opposition legislators resolved to jointly support the motion. - Mugabe announces his resignation, in a letter read out to Parliament;22 November2017 - Mnangagwaarrives back in Zimbabwe from South Africa;24 November 2017 - The High Court rules that the ZDF's actions were legal: "It is ordered by consent that the actions of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) in intervening to stop takeover of first respondent's [Robert Mugabe's] constitutional functions by those around him are constitutionally permissible and lawful". The ruling was based on an application made by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association. - Mnangagwa is inaugurated as President of Zimbabwe;27 November 2017 - Mnangagwa dissolves the Mugabe-era cabinet, and appoints several interim ministers;1 December 2017 - Mnangagwa announces his first cabinet, which includes several senior military appointments, among them Major-General Moyo who is appointed Foreign minister and Air Force of Zimbabwe commander Perrance Shiri as Agriculture minister;15 December 2017 - Mnangagwa sends Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, a Mugabe loyalist, on leave ahead of retirement;16 December 2017 - Chiwenga pressurises Mnangagwa to appoint retired Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje as the Zanu-PF national commissar ahead of his preferred person, Victor Matemadanda;23 December 2017 - Chiwengaretiresas ZDF commander;27 December 2017 - Mnangagwa reluctantly appoints Chiwenga as his deputy. Mnangagwa preferred Oppah Muchinguri;19 January 2018 - Mnangagwa fires 30 senior police officers from the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner and above in a major purge of the police. Among those fired are Deputy Commissioner-Generals Innocent Matibiri, Levy Sibanda and Josephine Shambare as well as Commissioners;5 February 2018 - Mnangagwa fires 17 top Central Intelligence Officers deemed loyal to Mugabe;31 May 2018 - Mnangagwa says he is aware of a plot to impeach him after the 30 July 2018 elections as tension rises between him and Chiwenga. "Some of those who have won these primary elections have two minds. They have gone to join the Zanu-PF wagon using various tricks, money included, to be elected with a possible view that, once in Parliament, they will band together and move a motion of impeachment," Mnangagwa says;23 June 2018 - A grenade explodes at White City Stadium in Bulawayo just after Mnangagwa had finished giving a speech at a campaign rally in what many insiders say was an assassination attempt against the President. The bombing results in scores of people being injured, including Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and other high-ranking government officials. Two security agents die from injuries sustained in the blast;30 July 2018 - Zimbabwe holds first general elections after the coup to elect the President and members of both houses of Parliament;1 August 2018 - Six civilians are shot dead in broad daylight on the streets of Harare by security forces following protests over a delay by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in announcing poll results. Mnangagwa's supporters initially sought to lay the blame squarely on Chiwenga and his military faction.3 August 2018 - Zec announces that Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe's presidential election with 50.8% of votes, compared to 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa; l 7 September 2018 - Mnangagwa announces new cabinet, dropping several Mugabe-era ministers, who are later re-deployed to party headquarters. Among the new ministers is Mthuli Ncube and Olympic swimming legend Kirsty Coventry;September 2018 - Mnangagwa shocks the Chiwenga camp in an interview during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York when he announces that he would seek re-election in 2023;October 2018 - Chiwenga, whose skin has been lightening, receives treatment in South Africa, signaling the start of an odious journey;December 2018 - Zanu-PF holds its annual conference in Esigodini where a campaign for Mnangagwa to become the party's candidate in the 2023 polls is initiated, shocking Chiwenga and his supporters in the process;January 2019 - Mnangagwa's backers, among them legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, claim there is a plot to remove Mnangagwa through a vote of no confidence;February 2019 - An ill Chiwenga is flown to South Africa for treatment. - Chiwenga's health continues deteriorating and he is flown to India for treatment, giving Mnangagwa an opportunity to consolidate;18 February 2019 - Mnangagwa removes key commanders who pivoted the coup, including the commander of the Presidential Guard battalion, retired Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe - while Chiwenga is battling illhealth in India. Mnangagwa also retires several commanders ahead of diplomatic assignments, including Zimbabwe National Army chief-ofstaff retired Lieutenant-General Douglas Nyikayaramba, who was chief-of-staff responsible for service personnel and logistics, retired Lieutenant-General Martin Chedondo and retired Air Marshal Sheba Shumbayawonda;10 June 2019 - The Zanu-PF politburo appoints Mnangagwa's ally Victor Matemadanda Zanu-PF political commissar, following the removal of Rugeje, as part of Mnangagwa's consolidation plan;July 2019 - A very ill Chiwenga is airlifted from South Africa to China;August 2019 - Chiwenga undergoes life-saving yet risky surgery in China to clear his oesophagus amid poisoning fears;May 2019 - Mnangagwa posts Chiwenga's key military backers outside the country. Sanyatwe is appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania; Nyikayaramba is posted to Maputo, Mozambique; while Chedondo is sent to China;23 November 2019 - Chiwenga returns home after four months' hospitalisation in China, but finds himself weaker after the removal of his military allies;July 2020 - Shiri dies of Covid-19 but Chiwenga's backers believe his death is due to foul play. Shiri's death weakens Chiwenga. As Agriculture minister, Shiri was among those going around the country spearheading the Command Agriculture programme while doing the groundwork for Chiwenga;5-6 December 2020 - Zanu-PF holds district coordinating committee elections amid serious allegations of rigging. The elections show that the party is divided as candidates invoke Mnangagwa and Chiwenga's names in campaigns;January 2021 - Moyo dies, dealing a hammer blow to Chiwenga who lost a vital cog in his camp. Chiwenga's camp believes his death is due to foul play;28 December 2021 - Zanu-PF holds provincial elections which again showed that the party was divided. Mnangagwa however uses his muscle to reverse the results in provinces like Manicaland where his backers had lost;8 September 2022 - Zanu-PF holds central committee elections ahead of congress. The elections show that Mnangagwa is consolidating his political fortunes.