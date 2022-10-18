Mnangagwa's grandson dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has lost his five year- old grandson after the boy succumbed to a respiratory condition at a local hospital where he was admitted.The President's grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa, was the son of Sean.In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said Yasha was receiving treatment for respiratory complications."It is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the nation that His Excellency, President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today," he said."Yasha (5 years old) was Sean Mnangagwa's son. He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications."Mr Mangwana sent his condolences to the First family, saying they deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement.