Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kagame expected in Harare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to visit Harare as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

This comes about two months after Mnangagwa visited Rwanda to attend a summit on Africa's Green Revolution.

"Only last week, over 150 Zimbabwean teachers left for Rwanda, under a bilateral agreement between us and the sister Republic of Rwanda. These Zimbabwean professionals will share their skills with their counterparts in that friendly African country. This will benefit the children of that African country. In fact, I will host President Paul Kagame in our country in a week," Mnangagwa wrote in his weekly column for a local newspaper. He did not say when Kagame would arrive.

Kagame has ruled Rwanda since 2000 and has been popular for leading technological advancements in the country.

So far, according to Mnangagwa, through Kagame-led government's effort, Zimbabwe's power utility Zesa has secured a US$800 million loan for rural electrification.

The loan comes as the country suffers hours of darkness due to load shedding as a result of antiquated equipment often down and operating at subdued capacity.

In the column, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe must celebrate and invest in its citizens who he said were helping on the re-engagement exercise.

"A nation's soft power is a key resource and capital of that nation. It must be built, promoted, summoned, harnessed and deployed to purposeful outcomes. It, too, must be rewarded and celebrated as it manifests itself in our citizens who personify and actualise it," he said.

"Our national cultures, our values, our policies, our education, our patents, our inventions, our unique competencies, our cuisine, our song, dance, art, poetry and other creative products: all these go towards this intangible capital we must bank, cherish, support and project worldwide to carry our mission."

Mnangagwa said was now persuaded that in many respects and spheres, citizens do better and go further than the government.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Kagame, #Harare, #Rwanda

Comments


Must Read

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

4 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

4 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Tout killed over $350

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

15 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

15 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

15 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

16 hrs ago | 9925 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

17 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

17 hrs ago | 724 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

17 hrs ago | 591 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

17 hrs ago | 209 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

17 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

21 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

21 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days