Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described as false, claims that top activist, Godfrey Karembera better known as Madzibaba veShanduko, has defected to Zanu-PF.

Social media was Saturday awash with news that Karembera had joined the ruling party because he was not getting any material support from CCC.

Posting on his Twitter account, Zanu-PF Youth League National Deputy Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya said Karembera had opened up to him when he visited his homestead in Guruve.

Said Kandishora, "Madzibaba Weshanduko said "Commissar let's go to my house so that we talk." He said "madzibaba hupenyu hwakandiomera kuCCC vakuru vanodya vega (Life is difficult for me. My leaders do not care about us.) Buy me a battery for my incubator. Voting day I will do what changes my life."

Karembera however, told newzimbabwe.com that Kandishora lied.

"They are trying all strategies to destroy the party but they will never win. They first tried to kill me but they failed. They offered me a car and I turned the offer down.

"Today I was shocked to see my photos with the CIOs on social media."

He added; "There was a funeral at my neighbours' homestead which I attended the funeral. Everyone knows me and a lot of people wanted to have a selfie moment with me. I did that happily not knowing some were on a mission to fabricate lies about me.

"I was not even aware that some of the people who wanted photos with me were Zanu-PF activists on a plot to soil my relationship with my party leaders but anyway, I have not joined Zanu-PF. I remain with CCC."

Karembera said some of the mourners visited his homestead to see his projects, adding he did not turn anyone away because he thought they had genuine interests.

CCC deputy national spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said Zanu-PF was too desperate.

"That was cheap propaganda. They are just too desperate," he said.

Siziba said the activist remains one of their staunchest supporters.

Madzibaba veShanduko has been a regular and popular face at CCC rallies around the country.

Earlier this year, he was arrested on allegations of inciting public violence after he was seen in Harare Central Business District (CBD) clad in party regalia.

Karembera was reportedly assaulted and accused of trying to vandalise the controversial Mbuya Nehanda statue although he was insisted he was far away from the structure when arrested.

The case is still pending at the courts.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #Activist

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

4 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Tout killed over $350

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

15 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

15 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

15 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's grandson dies

16 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa outsmarts Chiwenga

16 hrs ago | 9925 Views

Beitbridge arms smuggling saga: Fears Mnangagwa was main target

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zanu-PF goes to congress amid power struggles, widening rifts

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's path to power

17 hrs ago | 257 Views

Kagame comes to Zimbabwe to bolster Zanu-PF's 2023 poll campaign

17 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zanu-PF MPs meet Mnangagwa and Chiwenga over allowances

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to make a public apology for his role in the Gukurahundi genocide

17 hrs ago | 725 Views

Matabeleland Chiefs make tough demands

17 hrs ago | 591 Views

Kazembe Kazembe summoned as tempers flare up

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe can be a financial hub

17 hrs ago | 209 Views

Lawfare bogs down CCC in courts

17 hrs ago | 153 Views

Will Mnangagwa ever learn, reform?

17 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe economy grew 9%

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Tout kills self after rape allegations

21 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Residents storm ZINWA office in protest of high water bills

21 hrs ago | 405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days