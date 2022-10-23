Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Indian national busted trafficking 7.7kg of heroin at RGMI Airport

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An Indian national has been arrested with 7.7kg of heroin at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, police said on Monday.

Gowada Nabin Chandra, 61, was nabbed on Sunday just before boarding an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Addis Ababa and onward to Mumbai, India.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The suspect was searched at the airport scanning point leading to the recovery of 7.7kg of heroin."

Early this month, two other suspects intending to board Ethiopian Airlines flights from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport were arrested with a combined 17.2kg of heroin which was hidden in the lining of their bags.

Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance taken from the seed pod of the various opium poppy plants grown in southeast and southwest Asia, Mexico, and Colombia.

Source - ZimLive

Most Popular In 7 Days