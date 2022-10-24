Latest News Editor's Choice


+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE 7th Zanu-PF National People's Congress opens in Harare tomorrow with more than 3 500 delegates expected to attend the event running under the theme: "Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind".

Apart from the politics, and in line with President Mnangagwa's thrust of putting the economy first, a business expo will also be conducted on the sidelines of the congress that caps elective conferences that have been held this year which include the Women's League, Youth League and War Veterans League.

Accreditation of delegates began late last week across all the country's 10 provinces, and now final touches are being put in place for the holding of a congress that will be officially opened by Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa.

More than 3 500 local delegates will physically attend the congress while invited guests from sister revolutionary parties in the SADC region, African continent and beyond will also grace the event.

Ruling parties expected to be in attendance are Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, South Africa's African National Congress, People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, South West Africa People's Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Malawi Congress Party and Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy — Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD–FDD), among others.

Delegates from the Communist Party of China, Russian Conservative Political party, Communist Party of Cuba and the December 12 Movement from the United States are expected to grace the congress.

Zanu-PF director for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi said that all systems are in place for the congress.

He said all wings of the party have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's sole Presidential candidate for 2023 harmonised elections.

"What is most crucial is that as the congress goes into motion this week, what is clearer now is that this congress follows declarations upon declarations by the elective National Youth League, Women's League and the War Veterans League conferences that President Mnangagwa is the party's sole Presidential candidate.

"All the three organs of the party have endorsed the indisputable candidature of President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate ahead of the harmonised elections pencilled for 2023.

"All the country's 10 provinces also held their Provincial Co-ordinating Committees and in the process confirmed President Mnangagwa as the party's only foot soldier for the Presidential race," Mugwadi said.

He said the party through the Department of Finance and Economic Development will be holding a business expo on the side-lines of the congress.

"We are encouraging all businesses both private and public to take the opportunity created by the Zanu-PF Congress to market their products," Mugwadi said.

A number of businesses have already confirmed their participation.

Source - The Herald

