Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY-INAUGURATED Africa University (AU) vice-chancellor Peter Mageto has lauded government for allowing the establishment of private universities in the country saying it ensured that most Zimbabweans realise their higher education dreams.

Mageto was installed AU's fiffth vice-chancellor at an event attended by hundreds of delegates in Mutare last week.

The Kenyan national becomes the first person from outside Zimbabwe to occupy the post.

In his maiden speech, Mageto said: "We thank the government of Zimbabwe for permitting the university to operate because the dream could not have been achieved if the government did not allow the university to get a place for construction. What I know about the 30 years of AU existence is about our lord Jesus Christ who began his ministry at 30. The 30th anniversary, therefore, means the beginning of a new ministry at the university."

Mageto promised to bring glory to the AU, which boasts over 10 000 alumni and over US$1,3 million in scholarships annually.

He said the university was rated among the best in Zimbabwe and Africa.

"We continue to ride between the top three universities in Zimbabwe and among the top 100 universities in Africa," Mageto said.

He promised to establish a college of engineering as part of efforts to complement innovation in higher education.

Speaking at the same occasion, academic Michael Ugwueke, who was the guest of honour, said Africa was still lagging behind with under 6% students accessing higher education.

"For example, there are 740 universities in Africa enrolling 660 million students. About 6% of children in Africa south of the Sahara will enrol for higher education, and that must change because compared to America, a good number enrols at the universities.  We envision that in 30 years AU will lead in virtual learning and engage in partnership with other universities," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira praised Mageto saying he was a man of unquestionable character and ability.

"The government fully stands with the AU, which is a best example of private higher education in Africa. This institution has changed many lives and most graduates from the university are occupying leadership positions across the globe," he said.

Alumni president and academic Faith Nyamukapa said:  "We are confident that Mageto is a capable leader who will take the university to greater heights. We encourage you and will continue to encourage the leadership to conserve the spirit of progress at this renowned institution."

The first AU vice-chancellor John Kurewa was inaugurated in 1994 with 28 students receiving their first degrees from the university.

He was succeeded by Rukudzo Murapa, Fanuel Tagwira and the now late Munashe Furusa.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #University, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

33 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

First British African Asian premier

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Western countries bullies'

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

9 000 housing, commercial stands for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'4 700 holders of doctrates in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Vapostori4ED call for immediate removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Pastors4ED call for sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

South African in Zimbabwean court for fraud

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe rising above illegal sanctions,' claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

13 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

13 hrs ago | 14741 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

13 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

14 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

15 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

24 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 4690 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

24 Oct 2022 at 06:18hrs | 5253 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

24 Oct 2022 at 06:17hrs | 990 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1891 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2456 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2617 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 1944 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 958 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 497 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2921 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days