Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA national in gold buying scam

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SOUTH AFRICAN man with three names, Peter Coetzee, Van Tinder Vikus, and Johannes Jacobus Cornelius Naude yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of duping local gold dealers of US$154 000.

Naude (54) of Pretoria, who was represented by lawyer Lucky Mauwa, was arraigned before magistrate Taurai Manuwere who remanded him in custody to Wednesday for bail application.

It is alleged that in the first count Naude approached one of the complainants, Gift Kudakwashe Mineji who is a miner at Pisto Mine, Kwekwe claiming that he was an investor and swindled them of money.

He later approached another complainant, Simba Dumbura, a gold miner at S and J Mining Syndicate, Penhalonga, Mutare and duped him of some money using the same modus operandi.

The complainants lost US$154 000 to Naude and  his accomplices only identified as Tanaka and Ruth, who are still at large.

On October 19, detectives heard that Naude was in Harare and they lured him to Glen Lorne, Harare under the pretext that they wanted to carry out a gold-buying transaction.

He was then arrested, but his accomplices, Tanaka and Ruth fled.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #National, #Fraud

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

First British African Asian premier

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Western countries bullies'

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

9 000 housing, commercial stands for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'4 700 holders of doctrates in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Vapostori4ED call for immediate removal of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Pastors4ED call for sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

South African in Zimbabwean court for fraud

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

+3 500 delegates expected at Zanu-PF congress

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe rising above illegal sanctions,' claims Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cellphone thief bashed to death

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

13 hrs ago | 14366 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

13 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

14 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

14 hrs ago | 559 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

15 hrs ago | 720 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

24 Oct 2022 at 06:19hrs | 4685 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

24 Oct 2022 at 06:18hrs | 5244 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

24 Oct 2022 at 06:17hrs | 990 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 1890 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2455 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

24 Oct 2022 at 06:16hrs | 2616 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 1942 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

24 Oct 2022 at 06:15hrs | 954 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 497 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 2919 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

24 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | 194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days