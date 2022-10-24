Latest News Editor's Choice


10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

by Staff reporter
A 10-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane juvenile is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a man who suspected the boy's father was bedding his wife, attacked him with a machete.

Police in Midlands Province are now hunting for one Pilate Ruvengo (40) who ambushed the juvenile and attacked him with a machete claiming his father was dating his wife.

According to Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the incident occurred on 19 October around 6:30AM while the toddler was on his way to school.

"We received a report of attempted murder in which a 10-year-old boy from Village Gonakudzingwa under Chief Mazviwha in Zvishavane was severely attacked by a 40-year-old man with a machete all over the body over allegations of his father's infidelity," said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the boy was on his way to school when Ruvengo attacked.

"The young man met this horrible ordeal while on his way to school in the company of his friends. The suspect is still at large while the injured minor was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is receiving treatment. Investigations are still underway," said police.



Source - The Chronicle

