Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF Congress starts today

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE 7th Zanu-PF Congress roars to life in Harare today and will begin in earnest with a meeting of the Politburo followed by a Central Committee indaba tomorrow before the official opening on Friday.

All Politburo members arrived yesterday while Central Committee members are expected today ahead of the 118th meeting of the party's highest decision making organ tomorrow.

All other Congress delegates are expected to arrive tomorrow ahead of the official opening of the 7th National People's Congress by Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa on Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said all is set for the Congress.

"The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours. All members should be seated by 09:45 sharp," said Mutsvangwa.

He also said there will be an Ordinary Session of the Central Committee tomorrow.

More than 3 500 delegates are expected to attend the event running under the theme: "Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind".

Sister revolutionary parties from the region and beyond expected to be in attendance are Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, South Africa's African National Congress, People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, South West Africa People's Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Malawi Congress Party, Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy — Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD–FDD), and Rwandan Patriotic Front among others.

Foreign delegates have already started trickling in for the 7th Zanu-PF People's Congress.

Upon arrival yesterday, Frelimo Secretary General, Rogue Silva Samuel, said Zanu-PF and Frelimo are twins.

"We fought together during the liberation struggle and we are fighting to bring prosperity to our countries," said Samuel.

Frelimo held its 12th congress last month and President Mnangagwa sent the party's Secretary for Administration, Mpofu, to deliver his solidarity message.

Samuel said: "During our congress, President Mnangagwa sent a very powerful message to Frelimo so we are here to deliver our special message to Zanu-PF from Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

"We came here with a solidarity and congratulatory message for Zanu-PF".

He also called for the immediate removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"Frelimo always knew that Zimbabweans cannot be sacrificed because of choosing their own destiny. They are the owners of their country, they are a sovereign people and they have the right to choose their own way of life. We believe that the world will understand that sanctions are affecting the general public," said Samuel.

Members of the December 12 Movement from the United States led by their chairperson, Viola Plummer, also arrived in the country yesterday morning to attend the Congress.

Plummer, who was accompanied by Cdes Omowale Clay, Sekou Willis and Colette Pean, said they are here to attend the Congress in solidarity with Zanu-PF.

"Zimbabwe is on an economic development trajectory aimed at improving the welfare of its people and we are also here to call for the immediate removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe," she said.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi will be represented by former Vice President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, who is the current vice chairperson of the party.

His delegation includes Cdes Hassan Wakasuvi, who is the party chairperson for Tabora province, Iddi Ame, CCM chairperson for North Unguja province, Haroub Shaib Kambi, private Secretary of Dr Mohamed Shein and Ali Khatibu Juma.

Botswana Democratic Party will be represented by its deputy Secretary General, Dr Lemogang Kwape, National Women's Wing General Secretary Ms Neo Maruapula and member of the Central Committee Mr Ngaka Ngaka.

The delegations were received at the Robert Gabriel International Airport by Zanu-PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

Mumbengegwi said more than 20 political parties and international organisations are expected to attend the National People's Congress.

"Now, we have invited many of our friends from outside the country including all the former liberation movements and other progressive political parties in the region and abroad. About 20 of our fraternal organisations will come to witness the National People's Congress," he said.

Apart from the politics, and in line with President Mnangagwa's thrust of putting the economy first, a business expo will also be conducted on the sidelines of the Congress that caps elective conferences that have been held this year which include the Women's League, Youth League and War Veterans League.

Accreditation of delegates began late last week across all the country's 10 provinces, and now final touches are being put in place for the holding of the Congress.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Russian leader mourns Mnangagwa grandson's death

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

3 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

3 hrs ago | 426 Views

New Zimbabwe Parliament land owners seek US$900 000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zec digs in on voters roll

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beam has failed, says Artuz

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Reduce duty on electric cars'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

84 Malawian migrants languish in Zimbabwe prisons

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Court hears ex-judge Ndewere's arguments

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

55 000 petition Mnangagwa for Sikhala, Sithole release

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Businessman up for murder

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe inflation drops to 269%

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mr President, how far with the hyped mega deals?

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

A case for Zimbabwe defence forces

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Tollgate upgrades programme underway

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

MSU fees up by 407%

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Nakamba might fit well in Unai Emery's philosophy

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZETDC begins work on power line for largest steel plant

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Sadc dismisses targeted sanctions claim

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zifa 'witch-hunt' audit out tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

13 hrs ago | 735 Views

UK lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1240 Views

ZESA says NO to Chiwenga's 2023 budget address

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

WhatsApp back online after hour-long global outage hits users

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabweans aren't fools and refuse to be hoodwinked with 'sanctions on country' yarn!

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

23 hrs ago | 3927 Views

WhatsApp has gone down

25 Oct 2022 at 09:11hrs | 2787 Views

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 Oct 2022 at 07:56hrs | 491 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 Oct 2022 at 07:55hrs | 1274 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 2382 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 838 Views

First British African Asian premier

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1499 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2396 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

25 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 961 Views

'Western countries bullies'

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 535 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 882 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 355 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 645 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 412 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

25 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 355 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

25 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 235 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

25 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days