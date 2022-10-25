MSU fees up by 407%

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Midlands State University (MSU) has approved a 407 percent tuition fee increase that will see students from the different faculties paying between $285 000 to $359 000 per semester.Before the increase, they were paying between $50 000 to $81 000.In a notice, MSU deputy registrar academic affairs, Dr Kudzaishe Mudzingwa said the new structure is with effect from this semester running from August to December.Dr Mudzingwa said undergraduate students will pay between $215 000 to over $359 000 per semester. The education faculty fee is the lowest at $215 129 while medicine is the most expensive faculty at $359 212 per semester.Postgraduate students, who were paying about $81 000 last semester, will now pay between $318 472 and $573 360 up to the Masters' level with some doctoral students paying $1 million.Dr Mudzingwa said at least 50 percent of the fees must to have been paid by the close of registration on November 4, with the remainder expected by November 25."All students are expected to pay 50 percent of the fees by close of registration on Friday, 4 November 2022. All outstanding balances must be settled before the commencement of examinations by Friday, 25 November 2022," he said.Dr Mudzingwa said students with fee arrears will not be allowed to sit for examinations."Students who paid the old fees and ancillary levy will have the amount credited to their respective students' accounts and should check their status through the student portal," he said.MSU is following after universities such as University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and Lupane State University (LSU) which recently hiked the students' fees citing rising operational costs.