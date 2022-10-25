Businessman up for murder

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mutare businessman Daniel Magaisa has been arrested and charged with murder.It is alleged that over the weekend Magaisa teamed up with his security guard, a patron and a person only identifield as Wale, who is on the run to assault a thief at his night club, which resulted in his death.The businessman and his co-accused have since appeared in court and given $70 000 bail each by Mutare magistrate Langton Carter.According to a police memorandum dated October 23, the fourth accused person is on the run.Magaisa, who is popularly known as Dhunza in the Eastern border city, was arrested together with Kuda Chineuriri (29), a patron Blessing Makore (21) and a security guard.The police memorandum states that Magaisa is the owner of Dhunza Night Club situated at Boka business centre, Dangamvura.The police memo also said the now deceased was at Dhunza nightclub when he allegedly stole a cellphone.He was beaten up by the quartet which was using iron bars and wooden logs.The memo further claims that Magaisa was informed of the incident and allegedly took part in assaulting the now deceased. They left him lying unconscious behind the shop.At around 0700 hours the next morning, Venenzia Mapuranga, who is employed by the businessman, saw the body of the now deceased lying lifeless behind a precast wall. She phoned Magaisa to inform him about the body.The matter was then reported to the police, which led to the arrests of the accused persons.