Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo residents boycott anti-sanctions campaign

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE anti-sanctions provincial campaign scheduled for Bulawayo Tuesday attracted a paltry crowd with ordinary citizens and opposition parties boycotting the event.

The function, which was initially slated for Bulawayo City Hall, was hastily moved to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) main station car park.

Speaking on behalf of the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, Permanent Secretary in her office, Paul Nyoni claimed targeted sanctions were retarding the second largest city's economic growth.

"Sanctions have, however, undermined the province's capacity to respond fully to socio-economic challenges. Our province needs to grow its provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP),"

"The illegal sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and its allies are targeted at key sectors of the economy. This has resulted in depressed economic performance and undermined service delivery," said Ncube.

The minister said despite sanctions, the Second Republic had implemented various developmental projects in Matebeleland.

Speaking at the same event, a representative of the obscure, Zanu-PF aligned, Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) blamed the country's economic and social woes on the embargoes.

"The church is feeling the impact of rising inflation and incomes have been eroded with prices skyrocketing daily.

"The economy is in tatters as a result of illegal sanctions which have been imposed against Zimbabwe by our detractors.

"The situation has reached another level and ordinary congregants are not free to operate in a country with an economy which is in intensive care unit.

"Today marks a historic call from the ecumenical umbrella body representing indigenous churches in Africa, as we join everyone in denouncing illegal sanctions which have been imposed against Zimbabwe.

"Indeed, this is a complementary crusade for a common good of ordinary congregants," said the representative.

The few school children, who attended the commemorations, were ferried to and from by ZUPCO and school buses.

The US and Britain imposed targeted sanctions to some government and senior Zanu-PF officials over alleged human rights abuses and election rigging, among other violations.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Thumbs up to a renewed ZANU PF!

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe police flagged over Zanu-PF bias

3 hrs ago | 518 Views

Angry caller attacks Zanu-PF's Mugwadi and Masarira on national radio

3 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Fraudster forges court order using magistrate's stamp to 'fix' ex-wife

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief in SA for meetings with counterpart

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe civil society sponsor accusations of shrinking democratic space and protests

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF politburo heads for shake-up

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

New Zimbabwe Parliament land owners seek US$900 000 compensation

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zec digs in on voters roll

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Beam has failed, says Artuz

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Reduce duty on electric cars'

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

84 Malawian migrants languish in Zimbabwe prisons

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Court hears ex-judge Ndewere's arguments

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

55 000 petition Mnangagwa for Sikhala, Sithole release

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Businessman up for murder

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe inflation drops to 269%

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mr President, how far with the hyped mega deals?

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

A case for Zimbabwe defence forces

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Tollgate upgrades programme underway

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

MSU fees up by 407%

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Nakamba might fit well in Unai Emery's philosophy

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

ZETDC begins work on power line for largest steel plant

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Congress starts today

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Sadc dismisses targeted sanctions claim

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zifa 'witch-hunt' audit out tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

10-year-old attacked with machete over father's infidelity

13 hrs ago | 733 Views

UK lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1235 Views

ZESA says NO to Chiwenga's 2023 budget address

14 hrs ago | 1074 Views

WhatsApp back online after hour-long global outage hits users

14 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabweans aren't fools and refuse to be hoodwinked with 'sanctions on country' yarn!

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

BREAKING: Racist Democratic Alliance takes over Johannesburg...again

23 hrs ago | 3924 Views

WhatsApp has gone down

25 Oct 2022 at 09:11hrs | 2786 Views

Bulawayo residents force council to shelve rates increase in 2023 budget

25 Oct 2022 at 07:56hrs | 491 Views

Zimbabwe pays Pomona ‘investor' - even after US$320m contract cancelled

25 Oct 2022 at 07:55hrs | 1273 Views

Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 2380 Views

Zimbabwe linked starlet named in England Under-17 squad

25 Oct 2022 at 06:09hrs | 837 Views

First British African Asian premier

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 1499 Views

Hunger stalks Zimbabwe army barracks

25 Oct 2022 at 06:08hrs | 2394 Views

Zanu-PF loses plot on parastatals

25 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 961 Views

'Western countries bullies'

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 535 Views

Chamisa's CCC, Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF clash over delimitation

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 882 Views

'Violence robbed CCC'

25 Oct 2022 at 06:06hrs | 1031 Views

Zimbabwe in 45 000 teacher deficit

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 354 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife files for refusal of remand

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 645 Views

SA national in gold buying scam

25 Oct 2022 at 06:05hrs | 412 Views

Zanu-PF land baron in court for violence

25 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 355 Views

AU lauds Zimbabwe govt on private universities

25 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 235 Views

Pair in court over fake fertiliser

25 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 368 Views

Bosso goalie doubtful for DeMbare blockbuster

25 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days