Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday implored Zanu-PF supporters to shun violence in their mobilisation campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

He made the remarks while addressing central committee members at the ongoing congress in the capital.

Mnangagwa said: "The path of peace, tolerance and non-violence must remain the fundamental hallmark of all mobilisation efforts as we galvanise the party membership and people of our great motherland to vote for Zanu-PF.

"An emphatic and resounding victory is certain and all party structures must put shoulder to the wheel and work harder to achieve it and we are an unstoppable train and everybody is welcome in Zanu-PF."

New central committee members are set to be sworn in at the ongoing congress expected to end tomorrow.

"Throughout the course of the term of this central committee, people-oriented programmes and projects of the Zanu-PF-led government have continued to impact on the lives of the people across the country, leaving no one behind," Mnangagwa said.

"Through your unwavering efforts in collaboration with our wings and affiliate organisations, our party Zanu-PF continues to enjoy dominance and popularity across the 10 provinces of our country."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

