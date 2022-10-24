Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa flags rights abuses

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has accused government of gross human rights violations after he was yesterday barred from visiting incarcerated party legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) and 13 others who were arrested in Nyatsime in June over allegations of inciting violence.

Speaking to reporters soon after being denied entry to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where the politicians are being held, Chamisa said: "When a government is at the core and at the forefront of abusing citizens, it's a difficult thing. In other countries, terrorism is done by sections of society. In our country, terrorism is actually instigated by government. We have issues in the country, and human rights abuses are rampant. Our colleagues have spent over 120 days in prison with no trial. Pre-trial incarceration; detention without trial is a serious international human rights violation. Sikhala, Sithole and all the Nyatsime heroes are not criminals. They have not committed any offence. They are political prisoners and it's on account of the toxic politics in this country."

Chamisa claimed that Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had ordered prison officers to deny him access to his imprisoned colleagues.

Chamisa was made to wait for more than three hours outside the gates. He later met the prison officer-in-charge who turned him away.

This is despite Chamisa having written to prison authorities demanding that he be allowed to visit the incarcerated CCC members. He was granted permission after threatening legal action against prison authorities.

After he was denied entry yesterday, Chamisa told journalists: "We had been made to wait for three hours and after being cleared to enter the prison, we only went to the officer-in-charge's office who told us the Minister of Justice had banned us from visiting our colleagues."

"I have listened to people who say, no, you are being soft, but we know what we are dealing with — and these guys are determined to go full length to be very oppressive. We are equally determined, and I can tell you that the citizens are totally determined. We are very clear about the change we want."

Last week, MDC-Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora was cleared to visit Sikhala.

Chamisa said he would challenge the restriction.

"It is an embarrassment, a harassment and unacceptable that we have this kind of abuse of the law. Apart from just being an ordinary citizen, I am also a practising lawyer and I have every right to see any client if need be. It is very unfortunate and we will fight this."

Efforts to get a comment from Ziyambi were fruitless.

Sikhala, Sithole and the other party members were arrested on charges of inciting public violence following violent clashes that erupted between CCC and Zanu-PF supporters during the funeral of murdered opposition member Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime in June this year.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #Rights, #Abuse

Comments


Must Read

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Power crisis here to stay

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

11 hrs ago | 487 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

11 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

13 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

13 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

14 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

14 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

14 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

14 hrs ago | 484 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

14 hrs ago | 640 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days