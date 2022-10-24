Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Twitter spat between Pakistan's cricket team and a Zimbabwean user on the platform is snowballing into a "rivalry" between the two nations.

Most astonishing of all is that the cause of the disagreement appears to be none other than Mr. Bean.

Tensions first began to rise when Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account posted a series of snaps of their players trained for Thursday's match against Zimbabwe.

PCB captioned the pictures determinedly: "Onto the next challenge."

One Twitter user – who appeared to be from Zimbabwe – took the opportunity to let PCB know that he had neither forgotten nor forgiven the nation of Pakistan for sending them a "fraud" Mr. Bean.

"As Zimbabweans we won't forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan," he wrote, adding:  "We will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you."

One can only imagine that "Mr. Bean Rowan" refers to British actor Rowan Atkinson, who iconically portrayed the hapless hero of the Mr. Bean TV show and movies.

Unsurprisingly, the comment caused confusion on Twitter, with many Pakistani fans enquiring why exactly the man – who goes by Ngugi Chasura on Twitter – was so mad, and precisely who he meant by a "fraud" Bean.

Gradually, it came to light that Chasura was referring to a man from Pakistan named Asif Muhammad (AKA "Pak Bean"), who traveled to Zimbabwe in 2016, and who bears a striking resemblance to Atkinson's legendary character.

"This is the f*** called Pak Bean who imitates Mr. Bean stealing people's money," Chasura tweeted. He included a snap of Muhammad dressed up in Mr. Bean's trademark tweed. suit and red tie, and pulling a very Mr. Bean-esque pose for the cameras.

As the story gained interest on social media, Zimbabwean news outlet Apex News Zimbabwe shared more snaps of Muhammad's ill-fated trip to the country, explaining: "A fake Mr. Bean was once paid to come and perform in Zimbabwe in 2016."

We can't say for certain whether the Zimbabwean players were urged to train harder so they could get equal over the fake Mr. Bean scandal. The country beat Pakistani by 1 run in their T-20 match earlier today.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Power crisis here to stay

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

13 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

13 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

15 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

15 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

15 hrs ago | 485 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

15 hrs ago | 645 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days