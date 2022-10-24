Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean authorities said on Wednesday that they had recovered two South African registered vehicles, a white Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Raider, which were reportedly brought into the country on a temporary import permit.Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip and arrested Zenzele Ndebele (44) and Helfer Nkomo (35) for possession of property suspected to be stolen, according to a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police.It is alleged that the suspects failed to produce the necessary documents for the importation of the two vehicles.In a separate case, ZRP Mwenezi recovered an Isuzu single cab, reportedly stolen during a robbery on 15 October, which was abandoned in a bush area at village 1, Mariot, Mwenezi, with the keys still in the ignition port.Furthermore, Zimbabwean authorities are investigating two cases of theft of a motor vehicle that occurred in Dema and Masvingo, where both motorists parked their cars and left the keys on the ignition ports of the unattended vehicles.The first vehicle is a white Honda Fit (AFT 0460) stolen on 23 October, at Murisa Business Centre, Dema, Mashonaland East Province, according to a statement by Zimbabwe Republic Police on Wednesday.The other car is a Toyota Fun Cargo (AEK 0854) which was stolen in Mucheke D, Masvingo, on Monday.Zimbabwean authorities are calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.