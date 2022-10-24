Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, has poured scorn on Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa's Chikurubi visit, telling the opposition leader he can meet his party members at their next court appearance.

Prior to Charamba's remarks, Chamisa was denied access to visit incarcerated lawmakers, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, among other detained CCC activists, at Chikurubi Maximum Prison Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Charamba said authorities would not compromise national security just to please Chamisa.

This is despite the country's laws guaranteeing any person who is detained, including a convicted prisoner, the right to communicate with, and be visited by a relative or anyone else of their choice.

"Chikurubi Maximum Prison is a high security zone. We don't play games with dangerous criminals behind bars. Be at liberty to meet your inmate friends in the court gallery at their next appearance.

"This is standard practice and a much safer way.We don't compromise national security," Charamba said.

Earlier on, Chamisa was forced to wait three hours before he was allowed entry into the prison precinct.

Upon entry into the complex, prison officers advised that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had instructed to deny him access.

This was despite being granted access last week by the same ministry.

"It is very sad and regrettable that we had come to visit our colleagues, Honourable Members of Parliament, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole (but have been shut out).

"It is an embarrassment, it is harassment and unacceptable that we have this kind of abuse of the law. Apart from just being an ordinary citizen I am also a practising lawyer and I have every right to see any client if
need be.

"They threw away all those conditions to just make it a humiliating act as it has happened. Very unfortunate, we will fight this, and we obviously continue to wish our colleagues well," Chamisa told journalists at Chikurubi soon after his ill-fated visit.

Sikhala, Sithole and a group of CCC activists were arrested on June 14 this year for allegedly inciting violence, which rocked slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali's funeral.

The group named the Nyatsime16 has been denied bail by both the lower courts and High Court several times.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Power crisis here to stay

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa's councillors apply for joinder in mayoral election case

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZCTU accuses Chinese companies of rights' abuses

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Pregnancy fuelling teenage deaths'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Spirit medium wades into chieftainship row

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mpilo, UBH to get medical equipment

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe exporters object to latest forex electricity tariff

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Tormented Cowdray Park family leaves home

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe is unstoppable'

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Reza takes aim at Biti sideshow

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ramaphosa reiterates call to lift Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa urges citizens to plant trees

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare under pressure to end Bosso jinx

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Britain actually demanded Zimbabwe independence and majority rule before ZANU PF!

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

SADC's foolish tous pour un, un pour tous over sanctions must NOT spill into 2023 Zanu PF rigged elections

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa denied access to see Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Prison again

13 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mnangagwa to pick new 'surprise' Zanu-PF Politburo

13 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history

14 hrs ago | 494 Views

Russian Embassy speaks on shooting incident

15 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Lion spotted in Kwekwe suburbs

15 hrs ago | 889 Views

Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa approves acquisition of presidential jet, source says

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zanu-PF 'poll surge' faces Binga test after Mwonzora triggers 6 by-elections

15 hrs ago | 485 Views

Russia embassy shooting victim a soldier who wanted AK47 to fight touts

15 hrs ago | 646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days