Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that he is too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power saying the party knows ‘rogue' characters it was dealing with.

Recently, opposition Front for Economic Emancipation Zimbabwe (FEEZ) leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, who is an ex Zanu-PF youth leader claimed Chamisa lacks the political clout and stamina to dethrone Zanu-PF.

However, commenting on the rampant human rights violations currently perpetrated across the country, the maverick CCC frontman dismissed claims that he was a weak political party leader.

Chamisa was addressing journalists Thursday at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he intended to visit jailed lawmakers, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, among others.

"Zimbabwe is a difficult place, I have been listening to people who say ‘no you are being soft', we know what we are dealing with.

"These guys are very determined to go to the full lengths to be very oppressive, but we are also equally determined and I can tell you that the citizens are totally committed and we are very clear about change which is going to come," Chamisa said.

He highlighted democratic space in Zimbabwe was shrinking as he has not been allowed to freely campaign as other political parties.

Chamisa reiterated Zanu-PF was panicking and running scared of losing next year's general elections.

"We have gone into the countryside and there is massive support, that is why they are panicking. They know that defeat is imminent.

"You cannot be violent while you have the support, you are only violent when you are on your way out. That is the character and conduct of the defeated and losers," Chamisa said in reference to Zanu-PF and its leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa's remarks come amid an escalation of politically-motivated violence across the country as the it heads towards 2023 polls.

Source - NewZimbabwe

