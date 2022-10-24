Latest News Editor's Choice


Priest dresses down congregant during service

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a shocking incident, a Roman Catholic priest stationed at St Bernard's Parish in Bulawayo's Old Pumula suburb reportedly attacked and dressed down his congregant during a church service accusing him of being behind a spate of thefts that had rocked the church.

The priest, Father Thomas Kutwa, also accused Levy Mahlangu who is also St Bernard's School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson of being troublesome.

A church member who requested not to be named said Father Kutwa read the riot act to Mahlangu during a church service on Sunday last week.

"When he stepped onto the pulpit we thought he was about to preach the word of God but we were shocked when he suddenly turned violent and started saying there were people who were troublesome at the Parish.

"He said those people had been troublesome to previous priests and had caused their unceremonious departure," said a source.

The source added: "As we were waiting with bated breath he then pointed at Levy Mahlangu and said ‘Mahlangu stop being a bad influence and go and tell someone that you are working with. You are now my project and my target. I will deal with you and I will fix you."

The source said after that some church members clapped their hands as Mahlangu clutched his face in dismay and he reportedly didn't say anything.

Mahlangu confirmed the incident and said he was now living in fear.

"He threatened me saying he is well connected and that I am now his project. I am now living in fear because he might harm me or send his people to attack me or even kill me," he said.

Mahlangu said after the incident he then applied for a peace order against Kutwa.

"I am the SDC chairperson of St Bernard's Primary School, Father Thomas Kutwa humiliated me during a mass service as he accused me of being behind the thefts that took place at the parish.

"I request that Father Thomas Kutwa must stop using the pulpit to tarnish my reputation because I did not do that and the matter is being investigated by the police. He must also stop issuing threats against me," his application reads in part.

Father Kutwa declined comment saying the matter was now in the hands of the police.

"I cannot comment, everything is now in the hands of the police," he said.

Source - B-Metro

