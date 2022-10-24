Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SHE is 13 years old but already a mother of a one-month-old baby girl.The girl, of Mkhosana in Victoria Falls, shocked all and sundry when she wrote part of her Zimsec Grade Seven general examinations on a hospital bed soon after giving birth at Victoria Falls Hospital last month.She was heavily pregnant when she sat for her first paper at Chinotimba Primary School where she attended school, before going into labour that same afternoon.She then sat for four papers at the maternity ward ignoring labour pains.The teenage mother met Thumelani Sibanda in January this year as the 18-year-old assistant builder was working at a house next door and the two started dating.She only discovered she was pregnant in August when her maternal aunt noticed an abnormal change on her body.Sadly, Sibanda who also stays in Mkhosana, was not arrested for having sex with a minor in terms of statutory laws while the girl's future has been disturbed."I got to know in August that I was pregnant when my mother told me about it. I didn't know what was happening to me and my aunt told my mother that she suspected I was pregnant," said the young mother.She said after discovering the pregnancy, her mother informed the school authorities who advised that she could do extra lessons at home and only come to school to write the examinations."I was okay when I went to write my first paper on a Monday but other learners kept looking at me. I left school going home after the exam and along the way I started feeling pain. When I got home I just lay down on the floor as pain increased."My aunt called a neighbour and they rushed me to hospital where I was taken to theatre for operation.I gave birth and I was so happy when I saw my baby which was 2.8kg," said the teen.As soon as she gave birth, her mother informed the school authorities who said if she wanted to write the exams they would send invigilators to the hospital.She vowed to write her exams and a room was set up for her where teachers came to invigilate her while nurses took care of the baby.Between Tuesday and Friday she was admitted to hospital with her baby and wrote all the week's papers there.Our news crew caught up with her at her parents' home in Mkhosana soon after being discharged from hospital and all she exhibited was strength and courage as she showed no sign of being in pain.The girl is a third born in a family of four.She said she wants to be a nurse and the baby will not stop her from going to school."I want to continue with my education and I want to be a nurse. I think I passed and will not stop going to school," she said.She said she named her baby Taboka.Her father said he would not allow his daughter to get married before finishing school."I was shocked initially but I have accepted that what has happened has been done," he said.He said his family met Sibanda's family who pleaded for their son not to be reported to the police."They were co-operative and requested we don't go to police. We told them she is under age and legally that's criminal as she is also still in school and we can't allow her to get married," he said.