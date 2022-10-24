Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Warriors star and Mamelodi Sundowns head scout Esrom Nyandoro has revealed that they are monitoring three young players from Zimbabwe.Two of the youngsters are from Bulawayo and the other is based in Harare."We are monitoring three players from Zimbabwe, of course I don't want to say their names," Nyandoro told the host of a talk show."One plays in Harare, and two are playing in Bulawayo, where I come from. We are keeping track of them and monitoring their situation."The 42-year-old, who made more than 200 appearances for Sundowns during his playing career, shed light on his job as a scout."First of all, scouting is very tough. I think the demand that we have in the team, we always want to win everything. And the question that they ask is, 'Who is the next Teko Modise?"."We all know that there will only be one Peter Ndlovu and one Teko, but we have to try and bring in a better player than what we have currently. Scouting at Sundowns is a 24-7 job. You don't sleep, you work tirelessly to bring in the best players from Africa or South America."When it comes to young players, I had the privilege to go to the Under-20 COSAFA in Swaziland where we had two boys and I think we could have had more, because I know some of the players are very talented," he said.