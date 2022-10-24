Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A woman from Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb was fined $5 000 for attacking her co-wife, accusing her of bewitching her.Silibaziso Moyo appeared before Western Commonage Courts magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube facing two counts of assault and indicating a witch.She didn't waste the court's time when she quickly pleaded guilty to both counts.Silibaziso will spend 30 days in jail if she fails to pay the fine on or before 14 November 2022.In arriving at the sentence the magistrate noted that Silibaziso was a first time offender.The court also noted that Silibaziso was a mother with two children to take care of.The court heard that Silibaziso confronted her co-wife Lerato Gata accusing her of bewitching so that she would become barren.She accused her of having taken soil from her foot prints and mixed it with juju.The court further heard that later on that day the furious Silibaziso caused a scene in the suburb when she confronted Lerato while she was on her way from the shops accusing her of having bewitched her so that she would become barren.As a result of the accusations the two parties started exchanging harsh words and at the height of the verbal war Silibaziso assaulted Lerato.An elderly woman intervened and quelled the simmering tempers.Lerato reported the matter to the police leading to Silibaziso's arrest.