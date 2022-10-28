Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Musk 'frees' the bird

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's owner on Thursday, firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

"The bird is freed," he tweeted, referencing Twitter's bird logo in an apparent nod to his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc and self-described free speech absolutist has, however, also said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

Other goals include wanting to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter and make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available.

Yet Musk has not offered details on how he will achieve all this and who will run the company. He has said he plans to cut jobs, leaving Twitter's 7,500 employees fretting about their future. He also said on Thursday he did not buy Twitter to make more money but "to try to help humanity, whom I love."

Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, plans to become Twitter's CEO after completing the acquisition and also plans to scrap permanent bans on users, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Before closing the $44-billion acquisition, and never afraid to indulge in theatrics, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit."

He also tried to calm employee fears that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Musk said in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.

As news of the deal spread, some Twitter users were quick to flag their willingness to walk away.

"I will be happy to leave in a heartbeat if Musk, well, acts as we all expect him to," said a user with the @mustlovedogsxo account.

In an indication of challenges to be addressed, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.

Musk also said in May he would reverse the ban on Donald Trump, who was removed after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The former U.S. president has said he won't return to the platform and has instead launched his own social media app, Truth Social.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk has indicated he sees Twitter as a foundation for creating a "super app" that offers everything from money transfers to shopping and ride-hailing.

But Twitter is struggling to engage its most active users who are vital to the business. These "heavy tweeters" account for less than 10 percent of monthly overall users but generate 90 percent of all tweets and half of global revenue.

The deal's road to fruition was full of twists and turns that sowed doubt over whether it would happen at all. It began on April 4, when Musk disclosed a 9.2 percent Twitter stake, becoming the company's largest shareholder.

The world's richest person then agreed to join Twitter's board, only to balk at the last minute and offer to buy the company instead for $54.20 per share, an offer that Twitter thought might be another of Musk's cannabis jokes.

Musk's offer was real, and over the course of just one weekend later in April, the two sides reached a deal at the suggested price. This happened without Musk carrying out any due diligence on the company's confidential information.

In the weeks that followed, Musk had second thoughts. He complained publicly about Twitter's spam accounts and his lawyers then accused Twitter of not complying with his requests for information on the subject.

The acrimony resulted in Musk telling Twitter on July 8 he was terminating the deal. Four days later, Twitter sued Musk to force him to complete the acquisition.

By then, the stock market had plunged on concerns about a potential recession. Twitter accused Musk of buyer's remorse, arguing he wanted out of the deal because he thought he overpaid.

Most legal analysts said Twitter had the strongest arguments and would likely prevail in court.

On October 4, just as Musk was set to be deposed by Twitter's lawyers, he performed another u-turn, offering to complete the deal as promised. He managed to do that, just one day ahead of a deadline given by a judge to avoid going to trial.

Twitter shares ended trade on Thursday up 0.3 percent at $53.86, just under the agreed price. The stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.


Source - Reuters
More on: #Musk, #Twitter, #Bird

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

5 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Robber dragged to court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

14 hrs ago | 7649 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

14 hrs ago | 4785 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

14 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zanu-PF boss under fire over mine

28 Oct 2022 at 20:38hrs | 1261 Views

Govt bars Chinese 'brick plant' deal

28 Oct 2022 at 20:37hrs | 1553 Views

Government reviews New Limpopo Bridge tolling system

28 Oct 2022 at 20:37hrs | 631 Views

Mnangagwa challenger frustrated with the courts' continued delays

28 Oct 2022 at 19:38hrs | 550 Views

Ziyambi claims Chamisa is a 'pathological liar

28 Oct 2022 at 19:37hrs | 963 Views

Man (33) caught in bush sex with Grade 7 pupil

28 Oct 2022 at 07:32hrs | 4998 Views

Co-wives trade blows over witchcraft accusations

28 Oct 2022 at 07:31hrs | 2043 Views

Mamelodi Sundowns target two Bulawayo youngsters

28 Oct 2022 at 07:31hrs | 1102 Views

Grade 7 pupil gives birth, writes exam from hospital bed

28 Oct 2022 at 07:30hrs | 1793 Views

Priest dresses down congregant during service

28 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 3171 Views

Robbers attack Roman Catholic church

28 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 1785 Views

Zanu-PF should not hide under sanctions

28 Oct 2022 at 06:38hrs | 924 Views

Chamisa dismiss claims he is weak to remove Zanu-PF

28 Oct 2022 at 06:34hrs | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa's aide scoffs at Chamisa's ill-fated Chikurubi visit

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 3903 Views

Wife scalds husband's genitals in infidelity row

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 1441 Views

Chamisa attacks Zanu-PF for 'child abuse and terrorising citizens'

28 Oct 2022 at 06:32hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen South African registered vehicles

28 Oct 2022 at 06:31hrs | 874 Views

Mr Bean' causes huge 'rivalry' between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

28 Oct 2022 at 06:31hrs | 5179 Views

Ramaphosa slams US for 'panic-driven' Sandton terror alert

28 Oct 2022 at 06:30hrs | 766 Views

Chamisa flags rights abuses

28 Oct 2022 at 06:29hrs | 402 Views

Mnangagwa calls for peace, tolerance

28 Oct 2022 at 06:29hrs | 550 Views

Flash floods hit Beitbridge

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 765 Views

US, Zimbabwe in sanctions talks, claims Zanu-PF

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 362 Views

Court blocks prisoners from voting

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 200 Views

Chinese embassy response to ZCTU statement

28 Oct 2022 at 06:28hrs | 491 Views

Power crisis here to stay

28 Oct 2022 at 06:27hrs | 244 Views

Blame Zanu-PF for causing sanctions

28 Oct 2022 at 06:27hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe govt to decide district cropping patterns

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 79 Views

Biti continues ConCourt application

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 103 Views

Family bitter over 'abusive' cop's acquittal

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tightens screws on procurement

28 Oct 2022 at 06:26hrs | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days