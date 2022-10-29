Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's largest mobile money platform, EcoCash, has launched a Christmas promotion to reward customers who transact using its United States dollar (USD) wallet.

In the promotion, which started on October 27 and runs until December 16, customers who transact using their EcoCash USD wallet, earn points and stand a chance of winning various prizes, including cows, cash, airtime, grocery vouchers, gas tanks and television sets in fortnightly draws.

All EcoCash customers qualify for the promotion.

However, eligibility to win prizes is dependent on the number of points earned using the EcoCash USD wallet.

The higher the number of transactions performed, the higher the chances of winning a prize.

EcoCash said customers must earn a minimum of 100 points every fortnight to stand a chance of winning a prize during the draws.

Every US$1 spent on merchant payments or bill payments will earn the user a point. Every US$1 spent on cash-in, airtime, sending money or receiving money from abroad will earn the user two points.

 "The promotion also gives guaranteed prizes. For every US$100 you cash in, you get guaranteed airtime. We are also rewarding customers who receive money from the Diaspora into their EcoCash wallets. If they receive US$50 or more from abroad, they stand a chance to win a grocery voucher worth US$50 every fortnight," said EcoCash.

Customers can personally fund their EcoCash USD wallets either using US dollars at Econet shops around the country, at EcoCash franchises and via banking services through Steward Bank USD accounts.

They can also have their wallets funded by their loved ones and friends in the Diaspora using international money transfer companies such as SasaiRemit, WorldRemit, Western Union and MamaMoney.

EcoCash chief operating officer Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo said the promotion is designed to reward customers who have been actively using EcoCash USD services.

"This promotion is hinged on the need to appreciate our customers for their patronage, especially as we have had an increase in engagements and usage of the various services offered by our mobile-friendly USD wallet," Mr Nhamo said at the launch of the promotion last week.

Winners will be notified through a text message from EcoCash, while their names will also be shared on the EcoCash social media pages.

For some of the draws, winners will be announced live on radio during an outdoor broadcast.

"In addition to winning every two weeks for the duration of the promotion, if they qualify based on the mechanics of the promotion, our customers can also win the guaranteed prizes multiple times," he added.

Accumulated points are valid for two weeks.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Most Popular In 7 Days