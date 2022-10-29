109 exam cheats arrested

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested over 100 learners accused of sharing a leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One, which they sat a fortnight ago, with the authorities now considering amendment of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Act to introduce stiffer penalties for cheats.Investigators have also arrested an undisclosed number of school and exam officials allegedly involved in leaking the paper.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the authorities were investigating 28 reported cases of exam malpractices linked to the Mathematics paper."Police have arrested 109 pupils for allegedly leaking the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One," said Ass Comm Nyathi."The number of cases linked to that paper has risen from 11 to 28 nationwide."The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social media and physically to the public."The examinations council's spokesperson Ms Nicholette Dlamini said the Zimsec Act would be amended to provide for harsh penalties for exam malpractices."The Zimsec Act will be amended so that we have harsh penalties for illegal access to exam papers, aside from just cancelling the exams."This includes having additional punitive measures, for example, having the particular learner's examination results annulled."Zimsec, she said, was reinforcing its security protocols."Those involved in malpractices will have all their results cancelled and the amended Zimsec Act will have harsh sentences for culprits, apart from cancellation of exams," she added."Some candidates had access to the Mathematics Paper One earlier, and investigations are still ongoing. Once they have been concluded, we will announce the course of action to be taken."Presently, the Act provides for a Level 7 fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year for malpractices such as revealing the contents of an exam to unauthorised persons, unlawful access to an exam and impersonating a candidate.