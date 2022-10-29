ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A senior official with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Mr Macdonald Moyo, yesterday allegedly admitted that the organisation receives direct funding from the United States government to fund subversive activities meant to advance regime change in the country.Mr Moyo was making a presentation at the ongoing 73rd Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), and the 35th commemoration of the Commission in Banjul, The Gambia, yesterday.An impeccable source, who was present during the meeting, told The Sunday Mail that Mr Moyo made the admission during a session that was opened to civil society organisations, before falsely claiming that Government was also receiving funding from the US.The Sunday Mail could not get a comment from him by the time of going to print."The Government of Zimbabwe receives money from the same source, yet when we receive funds from the US they don't want (that)," said Mr Moyo, according to the source.The source further said Mr Moyo's presentation was stopped midway by the chairperson of the ACPHR, Mr Remy Ngoy Lumbu. Mr Lumbu pointed out that Mr Moyo's submissions were irrelevant to the topic under discussion – economic rights."The commission was discussing issues around economic rights and that is when the session was opened to non-governmental organisations to contribute to the debate," said the source.