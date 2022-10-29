Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE distribution of 20 000 copies of Shona and Ndebele versions of the Highway Code will begin this week, as part of an initiative to make learning road rules and regulations inclusive.The authorities are also working towards translating the Highway Code into the remaining 13 official languages.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said additional copies will be printed based on demand."An initial number of 10 000 books for each language is currently under production and these are expected to be available to the public on November 4, 2022. Additional copies will be printed to order based on demand," said Minister Mhona.Having the Highway Code only in English, he added, made it difficult for those who prefer indigenous languages."Some people understand the processes and systems of driving concepts better in their native languages than the foreign language, and no one will be hindered from obtaining a driver's licence due to the language barrier. I am pleased to advise that the translation process for the Highway Code as well as road and traffic charts has now been completed," he said."Sample copies in the two languages were printed, presented to Cabinet and subsequently launched officially, and an order for the actual production of the books has been submitted, with production work in progress."The Highway Code, which will be available for US$5 or local currency equivalent at the official exchange rate, seeks to highlight the main legal, regulatory and practical aspects of road usage."The more people understand the Highway Code, the more they become conscious, which then leads to a reduction in road crashes and fatalities."The Highway Code incorporates everyone in the learning of the rules and regulations of the road. This includes schoolchildren, who can now read the Highway Code in a language easy for them to understand," he said."Government believes that if we catch them young, road safety will be engraved in their minds and they will be responsible road users, and even become road safety ambassadors in their communities."Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said translation of the Highway Code should help reduce violation of traffic laws."This is a welcome development that will, hopefully, see drivers understand traffic laws better, leading to a reduction in accidents."