Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE distribution of 20 000 copies of Shona and Ndebele versions of the Highway Code will begin this week, as part of an initiative to make learning road rules and regulations inclusive.

The authorities are also working towards translating the Highway Code into the remaining 13 official languages.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said additional copies will be printed based on demand.

"An initial number of 10 000 books for each language is currently under production and these are expected to be available to the public on November 4, 2022. Additional copies will be printed to order based on demand," said Minister Mhona.

Having the Highway Code only in English, he added, made it difficult for those who prefer indigenous languages.

"Some people understand the processes and systems of driving concepts better in their native languages than the foreign language, and no one will be hindered from obtaining a driver's licence due to the language barrier. I am pleased to advise that the translation process for the Highway Code as well as road and traffic charts has now been completed," he said.

"Sample copies in the two languages were printed, presented to Cabinet and subsequently launched officially, and an order for the actual production of the books has been submitted, with production work in progress."

The Highway Code, which will be available for US$5 or local currency equivalent at the official exchange rate, seeks to highlight the main legal, regulatory and practical aspects of road usage.

"The more people understand the Highway Code, the more they become conscious, which then leads to a reduction in road crashes and fatalities.

"The Highway Code incorporates everyone in the learning of the rules and regulations of the road. This includes schoolchildren, who can now read the Highway Code in a language easy for them to understand," he said.

"Government believes that if we catch them young, road safety will be engraved in their minds and they will be responsible road users, and even become road safety ambassadors in their communities."

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said translation of the Highway Code should help reduce violation of traffic laws.

"This is a welcome development that will, hopefully, see drivers understand traffic laws better, leading to a reduction in accidents."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Man on the run after murdering lover

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

9 year-old girl 8 months pregnant

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

109 exam cheats arrested

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF mobilisation drive in top gear

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Form 1 online enrolment begins

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Musk 'frees' the bird

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

17 hrs ago | 624 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

17 hrs ago | 551 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

17 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

19 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

19 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Robber dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 320 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

29 Oct 2022 at 11:28hrs | 242 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

29 Oct 2022 at 11:25hrs | 766 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

29 Oct 2022 at 08:32hrs | 10423 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

29 Oct 2022 at 08:27hrs | 5973 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

29 Oct 2022 at 08:26hrs | 1857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days