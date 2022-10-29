Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

9 year-old girl 8 months pregnant

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
IN what could be the first in the country, a nine-year-old girl is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as she is 33 weeks pregnant and is expected to give birth at the institution.

This comes a few weeks after a 13-year-old girl from Mkhosana Township in Victoria Falls wrote part of her Zimsec Grade Seven examinations on a hospital bed soon after giving birth at Victoria Falls Hospital. In the Victoria Falls case, the girl was not aware that she was pregnant until a month before giving birth.

The UBH case has seen the nine-year-old, who is about one month away from giving birth, being monitored by a team of specialist doctors and nurses owing to the delicate nature of the pregnancy.

Reports have indicated that the nine-year-old is from Tsholotsho Discrict in Matabeleland North Province with officials from the Department of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare investigating circumstances surrounding the pregnancy. Sources claimed she could have been raped and impregnated by a "close person", hence the investigations that also involve the police.

A Sunday News crew last week visited UBH and spoke to the acting chief executive officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Rambanapasi, who confirmed the matter, but could not share finer details. He said the girl actually conceived when she was eight years old, which was made possible by a rare condition of precocious puberty (development of sexual maturation earlier than the normal age). Dr Rambanapasi said ordinarily puberty should start at 11 years.

"Yes, I can confirm that we have such a case at the hospital and she is being seen by various specialists who are assisting her," he said.

The acting CEO said this was the first time he had come across such a case, arguing that to the majority in the medical profession, this was something they came across just in medical journals.

"Books of medicine talk about a nine-year-old who has delivered before, but that is a very long time ago and not in this country, but for me this is a first in my career, the youngest I had seen earlier was a 12-year-old, a victim of sexual abuse. Now we have this nine-year-old and it's a bit unfortunate that we see such a case," said Dr Rambanapasi.

Online research revealed that the youngest mother in world history was a five year- old Peruvian who gave birth via an operation on 14 May 1939.

Reports said based on the medical assessments of her pregnancy, she was less than five years old when she became pregnant, which was possible due to precocious puberty. Dr Rambanapasi, without shedding much information on the case in question pointed out some of the challenges that come with issues of that nature.

"There are a lot of challenges, this is a child who is supposed to be in school, a child who should be playing with other children. She is supposed to be looked after by her parents as a child but now you impose on her, this extra responsibility. This is going to affect the other things that she should be working on at this stage, like going to school.

It is going to be strange to her and also her peers, people will be looking at her, probably laughing and mocking her and that affects her mentally as well," he said.

Dr Rambanapasi said physically a nine-year-old is not prepared for sexual intercourse.
"When we look at sexual intercourse, before the changes of puberty have fully occurred, intercourse will be very traumatic because the body has not developed enough for her to be engaging in sexual activities.

The resilience of the genitals is not yet developed. Before we even talk about her falling pregnant, this is obviously a result of an abusive relationship. Is this child capacitated to negotiate for safe sex? At this age they are also prone to sexually transmitted infections, HIV, unwanted pregnancies because they do not know how to protect themselves.

Even if they know, how do they negotiate with an adult for safe sex? They are not able to negotiate," he said.

The acting CEO said when a person of such an age falls pregnant there is competition for nutrients in the body as both the mother and the unborn child are still developing. He said another challenge was that there were no health facilities that could provide the necessary antenatal care in a supporting environment.

Antenatal care services are provided in the form of medical checkups, consisting of recommendations on managing a healthy lifestyle and the provision of medical information such as maternal physiological changes in pregnancy, biological changes, and prenatal nutrition including prenatal vitamins, which prevents potential health problems throughout the course of the pregnancy and promotes the mother and child's health alike.

"Imagine her attending antenatal classes with people old enough to be her mother. It is not comfortable, she is only nine-years-old, and is supposed to be around Grade Four. What does she know about antenatal care? Will she even understand what will be said in those classes? Will the nurses even understand her? She will be treated differently from a mature adult seeking the same services," he added.

Other challenges that can be faced, he said, include Pregnancy Induced Hypertension (PIH) and molar pregnancies which are abnormal pregnancies which do not form a baby but form multiple cysts instead.
"There are a lot of challenges at play.

There is an issue of rape, there are long term psychological consequences thereof, which are long term and lifelong. When this child grows up and eventually gets married, she is likely to have problems with sexual intercourse because of this pregnancy.

She is likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and many problems. Physically the bones of the pelvis are not fully developed so when it is time for labour she will likely get a cesarean section rather than a normal delivery.

Even with the issue of labour being painful, this child is unlikely to cooperate as it is a painful process, the vaginal examinations that are done will be more painful to her even when she delivers. Breast feeding is very painful initially and also considering that the breast may also not be fully developed, less milk will be produced too," he said.

Dr Rambanapasi explained that the girl is unlikely to bond with her child because she is also a child who has given birth and the baby will become more of a burden to her than anything else.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

5 hrs ago | 769 Views

Man on the run after murdering lover

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

109 exam cheats arrested

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF mobilisation drive in top gear

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Form 1 online enrolment begins

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Musk 'frees' the bird

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

17 hrs ago | 624 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

17 hrs ago | 551 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

17 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

19 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

19 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Robber dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 320 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

29 Oct 2022 at 11:28hrs | 242 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

29 Oct 2022 at 11:25hrs | 766 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

29 Oct 2022 at 08:32hrs | 10423 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

29 Oct 2022 at 08:27hrs | 5973 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

29 Oct 2022 at 08:26hrs | 1857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days