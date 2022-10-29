Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE last time the country's two giants met, Highlanders were in an unfamiliar position, two points above relegation with 16 points while Dynamos sat at the top of the table with 30 points, 14 ahead of Bosso.

Highlanders were at that time under the mentorship of Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu who was shown the exit door days after that match and was replaced by Baltemar Brito.

Then, Dynamos appeared to be on the right track to reclaim the championship which they last laid their hands on in 2014.
This was before the title race wheels came off as Dynamos leadership destabilised their championship hunt by suspending coach Tonderai Ndiraya for flimsy reasons with the gaffer cleared later.

The damage had been done.
This afternoon, the two giants face off at the National Sports Stadium in Harare with seven points separating them. Dynamos head into this weekend's fixtures on the table with 56 points while Highlanders were fourth on 49 points.
With the championship already wrapped after FC Platinum won their fourth consecutive title with three games to spare, Dynamos are fighting to cling on to second spot ahead of Chicken Inn.

For Highlanders, being in the top four has been their target and they are aware that losing to DeMbare could cost them the slot. Pride is all that the two giants will fight for.

Bosso have not finished in the top four since 2016 when Erol Akbay was in charge of Amahlolanyama.

The first leg ended prematurely when Dynamos fans went berserk, damaged the nets, attempted to uproot the goalposts and throwing in missiles at Barbourfields Stadium with Highlanders leading 1-0 courtesy of goal scored by Washington Navaya.

Bosso were later on handed three points on a 3-0 score line in the boardroom.
Highlanders, whose last defeat to Dynamos in open play was in 2015 will be keen on maintaining their record over DeMbare.

The only win by Dynamos over their bitter rivals came in 2017 through the boardroom on a 3-0 score line following crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium.

Dynamos line-up

Dynamos will pin their hopes on Frank Makarati who is likely to partner captain Partson Jaure or Sylvester Appiah. They also have Emmanuel Jalai, Brendon Mpofu and Godknows Murwira who can play as wingbacks to bank on.

But the real battle will be in the midfield, where Highlanders, already crippled by the unavailability of Nqobizitha Masuku who has been a vital cog, will bank on Mason Mushore, Devine Mhindirira, either Rahman Kutsanzira or Darlington Mukuli to fill Masuku's gap.

Dynamos, unlike Highlanders who are known for their passing game, waiting for openings, have been playing direct football whereby they knock the ball around a little, spread to the wing.

They can even change their style and attack through the centre with ball player King Nadolo. Shadreck Nyahwa, Ralph Kawondera and Keiith Murera are some of the players that might start for DeMbare in midfield while Tinashe Makanda, Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga, Nigerian Alex Orotomal and Evans Katema compete for starting places upfront.
Peter Muduhwa and Andrew Mbeba are sure starters for Highlanders at central defence with Mbongeni Ndlovu out with an injury.

Strikers Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa should start ahead of Washington Navaya who is likely to be introduced late into the match.

The two giants had mixed fortunes in the build up to the eagerly anticipated fixture in domestic football.

Last Saturday, Dynamos were beaten 1-0 by Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium and the next day, at the same venue Highlanders needed Mhindirira's individual brilliance as the midfielder struck an exquisite goal for Amahlolanyama to overcome Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0.

Source - The Sunday News
