Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD female fuel dealer from Madlambuzi in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province was robbed at gunpoint by three men who had posed as clients.

The dealer lost 110 litres of petrol, 55 litres of diesel and cash amounting to 6 500 rand and 1 000 pula.

According a police internal memo, the incident took place last Sunday at about 6.45pm when the complainant was preparing supper at her homestead when the three as yet to be identified men arrived initially intending to buy fuel since she was known for illegally trading in the commodity.

The three were travelling in a white Honda Fit vehicle and requested to buy five litres of petrol from the complainant who then went inside the house to collect the fuel as she had received their cash payment.

"Upon her return with the five litre petrol container, one of the accused persons pointed a pistol at her while the other one was holding a knife and they threatened to kill her if she refused to give in to their demands.

They then demanded all the fuel that was in the homestead and money she had," reads the memo.

The accused are still at large and investigations are still in progress.


Source - The Sunday News
