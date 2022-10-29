Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who was unanimously re-elected as First Secretary of Zanu-PF on Friday at the party's 7th National People's Congress, yesterday reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as Second Secretaries of the ruling party.

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also reappointed National Chairperson, completing the party's four-member Presidium.

The President reappointed four other Politburo members - Cdes Obert Mpofu (Secretary for Administration), Patrick Chinamasa (Secretary for Finance), Mike Bimha (National Political Commissar) and Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for Security).

He, however, revealed that further appointments will be made once the current restructuring process of the Politburo has been completed.

"I proceed to nominate a small team in the Politburo because we are busy restructuring the departments in the Politburo, but for purposes of work to be done, I will announce a few members of the Politburo. The others I will announce after we finish restructuring the Politburo," he told Congress delegates.

Turning to the ruling party's wings, President Mnangagwa re-appointed Mabel Chinomona as Secretary of the Women's League, while Douglas Mahiya was appointed Secretary of the recently established War Veterans' League.

Consultations to appoint Secretary for the Youth League are still ongoing.

"For now, I am only appointing the head of the Women's League and head of the War Veterans' League. The head of the Youth League will be announced later; we are still consulting …

"Chinomona comes back as the head of the Women's League and Mahiya is the head of the War Veterans' League," said President Mnangagwa.

In line with the party's constitution, Zanu-PF's First Secretary also appointed 10 new Central Committee members that included former ZANU Ndonga leader Wilson Khumbula.

The nine other appointees are Ambassador Zenzo Simbi (Bulawayo), Michael Madanha (Mashonaland East), Joseph Chirongoma (Mashonaland West), Veronica Munkuli (Matabeleland North), Miriam Chikukwa (Harare), Paul Mangwana (Masvingo), Abednico Ncube (Matabeleland South), Emmanuel Fundira (Midlands) and Angeline Tongogara (Mashonaland Central).

In an interview following his appointment, Khumbula said President Mnangagwa is an inclusive leader.

"I want to thank President Mnangagwa for my appointment," he said.

"It is not his wisdom or wisdom from studying books, but from God. He is fixing a lot of things in this country and that can only come from God. We should now support his good works for the country to move forward."

The newly constituted Central Committee is made up of youthful cadres and tried-and-tested party stalwarts.

Muchinguri said President Mnangagwa's appointments had been done according to the party's Constitution.

"According to Article 8 Subsection 39, there shall be a Politburo and it further states that the President and First Secretary at his discretion shall appoint members to the Politburo from the CC (Central Committee) members who will have been elected," she said.

"We witnessed the appointment of the few Politburo members and that process will continue."

She also said President Mnangagwa's endorsement by the Congress was confirmation of affirmations by the party's various organs.

"The most important business of this conference was to elect the President and the First Secretary of Zanu-PF; in other words, confirming the elections that took place in the provinces. It wasn't just the provinces, even the organs, associations and affiliates also elected His Excellency," she said.

President Mnangagwa was also nominated as the party's sole candidate for the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

The Congress, which ended yesterday, ran under the theme "Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man on the run after murdering lover

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

9 year-old girl 8 months pregnant

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

109 exam cheats arrested

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF mobilisation drive in top gear

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Form 1 online enrolment begins

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Musk 'frees' the bird

16 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

17 hrs ago | 624 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

17 hrs ago | 551 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

17 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

19 hrs ago | 5521 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

19 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Robber dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 320 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

29 Oct 2022 at 11:28hrs | 242 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

29 Oct 2022 at 11:25hrs | 766 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

29 Oct 2022 at 08:32hrs | 10425 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

29 Oct 2022 at 08:27hrs | 5973 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

29 Oct 2022 at 08:26hrs | 1857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days