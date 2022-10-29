Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Zimbabwe have presented themselves a "huge chance" to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but captain Craig Ervine wants his team to stay focussed on their next battle against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The African side prevailed against 2009 champions Pakistan in a final-ball thriller in Perth on Thursday and are level with England on three points behind group leader India.

"Look, we've got a huge chance to make the semis," the 37-year-old told reporters ahead of Sunday's contest in Brisbane.

"It requires us to win against Bangladesh and also to beat Netherlands, and then we've got our final game against India, and depending on some other results."

"I think we're probably just looking at tomorrow and trying to concentrate on tomorrow's game and putting in a good performance tomorrow, and then after that, then we can look at Netherlands and plan our way forward from there."

Bangladesh are smarting from a 104-run plastering they received from South Africa on Thursday, but Ervine would not underestimate their opponents.

"We know that Bangladesh is a quality side, so we're definitely going to have to bring our A-game tomorrow.

"The guys – obviously got their tails up. We've got a lot of confidence obviously with the win against Pakistan, but we just know how fragile this game is and how quickly it can turn around."

The victory against Pakistan was a major boost but Zimbabwe deserves more opportunities against the top teams, the middle order batter said.

"We'd like to try and repeat those kind of wins going forward to try and make sure that we can get an away tour to England or England can come to us or Australia or India.

"It does open up opportunities, but we need to do it a little bit more consistently."

Source - Reuters

