Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

FORMER Miss Princess Zimbabwe, Mary Mushaninga is set to spend three more nights languishing in remand prison for swindling models of US$10,000.

The ex-model appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody.

She is set to appear again in court on October 31 for bail ruling.

The State's case is that in August this year, Mushaninga availed an opportunity to models to participate in two pageants, the 6th Miss Universal VIP World 2022 and the 16th Little Miss Universe Beauty Pageant to be hosted in Dubai from October 25 to 30.

Under the pretence that she was the events organiser, she convinced models to self-fund trips to Dubai, resulting in the models to pay for air tickets, Visa fees and accommodation at Al Habtoor Hotel Polo Resort.

According to court papers, the models made payments of amounts ranging from US$2,900 to US$1,650 to Mushaninga only to realise on the day of departure at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport that they had been duped as their ‘event organiser' could not produce their air tickets and Visas.

They filed a report at Harare Central Police Station on the next day.

Upon investigations it was discovered that there were two models, Shalom Ramunyenyiwa (31) and a minor Tamar Kunashe Ramunyenyiwa (8) stuck at Dubai's Al Habtoor Hotel Polo Resort after being swindled of US$2,000 of hotel bills by the alleged crook.

The court heard the desperate pair stranded in Dubai has approached the Zimbabwean embassy seeking help to return home.

Source - NewZimbabwe
