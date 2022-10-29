Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

by Staff rporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN businessman based in the United States was recently honoured with the Mayor's Excellence Award for the month on October in the Illinois town of Edwardsville.

Pharmacist and co-owner of JewelRibe, Tapiwa Mupereki, was commended for his efforts in encouraging literacy among children during a meeting of the Edwardsville City Council earlier this month.

"Where would we be as a community without people who, when they see a need, automatically spring into action?" council's Communications Coordinator Cathy Hensley was quoted as saying by theintelligencer.com.

"The mayor's Excellence in Edwardsville recipient for October is that kind of person. Tapiwa Mupereki is a pharmacist and the co-owner of JewelRide, a business that enables people to safely get to and from their medical appointments. In other words, he has a heart for helping.

She continued; "He also has an inspiring respect for the promise of education and literacy.

"He was born in Zimbabwe, and raised by a single mom who instilled in him the transformative power of reading. Earlier this summer, he approached the library with a wonderful idea: his business would sponsor a ‘books for bikes' summer reading challenge, encouraging both literacy and good health through physical activity.

"He contacted The Cyclery and spent $3,500 to purchase 10 bicycles, helmets and water bottles as prizes for book challenge participants," she said. "Then, he thought, ‘What more can we do?' So he asked The Cyclery, BJ's Printables, YCG Accounting, among others to help, raising the number of bicycle prize packages to 14.

"When it was all done, more than 250 children, ages kindergarten through eighth grade, logged more than 9,200 books. That's an impressive act that exemplifies Excellence in Edwardsville," Hensley said. "The city is happy to recognize his kindness and generosity with this award."

Commending on the award which he received with his wife Dr. Rutendo Faith Nkomo, Mupereki said; "This is really amazing," he said. "This is very humbling. It came as a surprise when I got a call about this award.

"To those who don't know about JewelRide, we are a healthcare mobility company, based right here in Edwardsville," Mupereki  said. "What we provide is medical transportation. We take people to medical appointments. A lot of people don't know that is a major problem in this country. Every year, at least five million people fail to go to medical appointments because of a lack of reliable transportation.

"We are really excited about it," he said. "We are very grateful for the love and acceptance we get from Edwardsville. It's a wonderful city.

"Just to be here is unthinkable!" he said. "I grew up in a rural village; I never thought one day I would be surrounded by distinguished people like this. This is really amazing."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Man on the run after murdering lover

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Illegal fuel dealer robbed at gun point

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso, Dynamos face off in battle for pride

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

9 year-old girl 8 months pregnant

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Shona, Ndebele Highway Code out this week

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZLHR receives funding from US to fund subversive activities?

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

109 exam cheats arrested

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zanu-PF mobilisation drive in top gear

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Form 1 online enrolment begins

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

EcoCash launches Christmas promotion

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Musk 'frees' the bird

16 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF congress grounds govt business

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Biti baiting journalists with sensational but false claims'

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zec receives a rare thumbs up

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa coronation day

17 hrs ago | 624 Views

The Madhuku option: Proverbial low hanging fruit?

17 hrs ago | 551 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 1155 Views

The Zimbabwean who dressed Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

ZLHR on the payroll of the United States?

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa-Malema handshake impossible in Zimbabwe as EFF no threat to ANC rule!

17 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Central Committee and Politburo members

19 hrs ago | 5523 Views

Youths jailed for caressing a married woman

19 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Sex worker steals client's cellphone

19 hrs ago | 452 Views

Robber dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 321 Views

CCTV Surveillance Technology in Africa needs a national policy

29 Oct 2022 at 11:28hrs | 242 Views

Will he really 'face down' China?

29 Oct 2022 at 11:25hrs | 766 Views

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central boycotts Mnangagwa's re-election?

29 Oct 2022 at 08:32hrs | 10427 Views

Matemadanda labels Owen Ncube a 'Grade 7 dropout'

29 Oct 2022 at 08:27hrs | 5974 Views

Chiefs resist renaming of Gukurahundi

29 Oct 2022 at 08:26hrs | 1858 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days