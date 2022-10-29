Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

News / Local

by Staff rporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa has implored his rivals to emulate the current wave of smooth power transfers in Africa by holding "undisputed and credible" elections, which are the panacea to meaningful national development.Despite heading for another election next year, Zimbabwe is still dogged by ghosts of disputed 2018 elections, which saw Chamisa dragging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the Constitutional Court over alleged flaws in the poll process.Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com from Maseru, Lesotho soon after gracing the inauguration of incoming Prime Minister Sam Matekane, Chamisa said the current phenomena of swift power transfers must leave lasting impressions for his fellow countrymen in positions of leadership."Zimbabwe has been plagued by contested and disputed elections. We must correct the process and set our country up for prosperity and growth."The smooth transfer of power in Zambia, Malawi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and more recently in Lesotho, is a good omen for Africa. Transitions happening in the region and on the continent are a good democratic lesson."Power and responsibility must change hands. Change must not be seen as a threat. Politicians are like diapers, they must be changed regularly and frequently or else they spoil the baby. The baby being the nations and their economies," he said.He said Lesotho tells a powerful story, which confirms that transitions do not threaten nations and even the State."If anything, transitions strengthen the nations and innovate and reinvent the State for national development and prosperity."What is clear is that undisputed and uncontested elections pave the way for national development and prosperity," the CCC leader added.