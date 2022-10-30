Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Warara appointment raises stink

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE appointment of lawyer Charles Warara as a member of the tribunal to investigate Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner John Makamure has raised stink following revelations that he was not recommended by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ).

This follows the recent swearing in of retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda as chairperson of the tribunal to look into Makamure's fitness to hold office.  Other members include Warara and Regai Thandiwe Hove, also a lawyer.

Makamure is accused of directing one Lee Sung to allegedly fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection.

He is also accused of failing to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (Sapst) whose objectives are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and government.

It has, however, since emerged that Warara, following a probe by human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtewa, was not on the list provided by LSZ to Mnangagwa.

Section 187(4)(b) of the Constitution states that at least one member of the tribunal "must be chosen from a list of three or more legal practitioners of seven years standing or more who have been nominated by an association, constituted under an Act of Parliament, which represents legal practitioners in Zimbabwe.

"We inquire if Mr Warara's name was on the list you provided to the President for this national duty. If his name was, we inquire why, as a representative of legal practitioners in Zimbabwe the Law Society would send a list consisting of the same person for three different tribunals as this naturally affects both the efficacy and the credibility of the findings of such tribunals as the sentiment is now that the result of such tribunals' findings is a foregone conclusion," a letter sent to LSZ on October 29, 2022 by Mtetwa read.

The LSZ denied recommending Warara, which raises questions on the credibility of the tribunal amid reports that Makamure is being politically targeted.

"I advise that Mr Warara's name was not on the list provided to the President by the Law Society of Zimbabwe in respect of this matter. Mr Warara was on our List in October 2020 for the Justice Erica Ndewere Tribunal," LSZ executive secretary Edward Mapara wrote.

"He has not been on our list for all subsequent tribunals that have been set in terms of Section 87 of the Constitution."

In 2020, Warara was also part of the tribunal appointed by Mnangagwa to investigate High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere on allegations of misconduct.

This year in April, he was part of the tribunal tasked by Mnangagwa to probe misconduct allegations against another High Court judge, Justice Edith Mushore.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

4 hrs ago | 799 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

4 hrs ago | 635 Views

Sanctions illusion as Sadc babysits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

US hits back at SA claims on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Works affect Forbes Border Post

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

How Mine robbers unmasked

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Ethiopian Airlines in maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Stern warning for errant schools

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of Job Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 874 Views

Dynamos holds Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chiwenga challenge fails to materialise

17 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

21 hrs ago | 420 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

24 hrs ago | 985 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

30 Oct 2022 at 08:56hrs | 1492 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

30 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 621 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 10061 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 551 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

30 Oct 2022 at 07:03hrs | 1710 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

30 Oct 2022 at 07:02hrs | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 217 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 284 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 779 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 481 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 797 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 342 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

30 Oct 2022 at 06:56hrs | 186 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 188 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 448 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

30 Oct 2022 at 06:54hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 40 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 8434 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days