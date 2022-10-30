Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has splashed millions of dollars on cars, party regalia and improving the welfare for its chefs ahead of next year's polls.

This is despite that the majority of citizens in the country are wallowing in poverty.

The party's central committee (CC) report to the 7th National People's Congress, which was held in Harare last week, readily admits that the majority of people in the country are wallowing in poverty.

The report states that in 2017, before the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power, the party only had 45 vehicles.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has boosted the fleet to 531 vehicles - the largest in Zanu-PF's history.

At the weekend, Zanu-PF was in the eye of a storm after it emerged that it bought top-of-the-range vehicles for the provincial leaders of the women's league, and the newly-formed war veterans' league despite the deteriorating economy.

The central committee report also revealed that for the elective congress, which ended on Saturday the ruling party spent $1,8 billion and over US$4,8 million from January to September on staff salaries, gratuities, transport, health and allowances for party bigwigs among other expenses.

"In 2018, the Zanu-PF party acquired an additional 438 new motor vehicles bringing the fleet size to 486," the report read.

"In 2020, the department of transport and social welfare received 15 new Isuzu double cab vehicles from the party treasury, bringing the fleet size to 501. Between December 2021 and September 2022, his Excellency the President and first secretary of the Zanu-PF party, Comrade Dr Ed Mnangagwa donated 30 double cab vehicles to the party bringing the current fleet size to 531. Accordingly, the department of transport and social welfare remains grateful to leadership for this, and other interventions that saw unprecedented acquisition of the biggest motor vehicle fleet in the history of the party."

The report claimed that Zanu-PF sources its funds from membership subscriptions, donations, allocations from government under the Political Parties Finance Act  and "investments".

In the report, Zanu-PF also acknowledged that the majority of Zimbabweans were not formally employed but earned their living from the informal sector, which it described as the "new mass employer."

"Vending has become the major safety net for most people who predominantly are women.  The lack of formality makes entry (easy), however, this flexibility of informality is accompanied by many hazards, for example, running battles with the law enforcement agents and losing money to imposters of state agents and also space barons," the report read.

"The resurgence of street money changers has posed even greater risk as this high value trade operates on streets outside the secure banking system. Cross border trading is another age-old trade that has gained prominence by the year and has become the lifeline for most homes."

At his inauguration in 2017, Mnangagwa pledged to create more jobs.

The latest ZimStat survey on the labour force showed that half of youths in the country aged 15 to 34 years were loafers, with no employment, education or training (50%).

Human rights organisations have red-flagged lavish lifestyles of the elite in the country at a time when ordinary citizens are struggling to put food onthe table due to economic hardships.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Chefs, #Cars

Comments


Must Read

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Warara appointment raises stink

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Sanctions illusion as Sadc babysits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

US hits back at SA claims on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Works affect Forbes Border Post

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

How Mine robbers unmasked

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Ethiopian Airlines in maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Stern warning for errant schools

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of Job Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 874 Views

Dynamos holds Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chiwenga challenge fails to materialise

17 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

21 hrs ago | 420 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

24 hrs ago | 985 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

30 Oct 2022 at 08:56hrs | 1492 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

30 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 621 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 10061 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 551 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

30 Oct 2022 at 07:03hrs | 1710 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

30 Oct 2022 at 07:02hrs | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 217 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 284 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 779 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 481 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 798 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 342 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

30 Oct 2022 at 06:56hrs | 186 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 188 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 448 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

30 Oct 2022 at 06:54hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 40 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 8437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days