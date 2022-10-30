Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A social media campaign to amplify citizens' voices against the unending vice of corruption and embezzlement of funds at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has kicked off amid calls for stakeholders to come on board in exposing rot.

The development comes at a time NSSA has been placed under investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over allegations of embezzlement of funds running into thousands of dollars implicating the authority's suspended General Manager, Arthur Manase.

Over the years, NSSA has made headlines prompting it to appear more as a cash cow at the disposal of top officials despite paying off peanuts to pensioners, who would have toiled to invest into the fund.

Rattled by the unending corruption, social media activist, Alistar Chibanda, who recently spearheaded a campaign against Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance and managed to attract the response on the matter from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has vowed to go after NSSA.

"Fellow Zimbabweans understand that corruption and theft at NSSA runs coffers dry so there will be nothing left.

"Starting today, we will make threads to expose such corruption. Matthew10:26 says, ‘for there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed & hid that shall not be known,'"she said as she launched the campaign.

She alleged that the NSSA general manager has been running the authority as a personal business doing as he pleases, and underscored that the threads on NSSA will refresh and ignite more debate and insight into how the authority is operated.

"We will expose where the money is going to. The grand looting and corruption at NSSA leaves nothing for the pensioner.

"The other problem with NSSA is lack of stability. It is run by people in acting positions most of the time including acting CEOs/GMs as is the current case. He may act for a year/two and such this makes the officials weak and pliable to manipulation. Once appointed substantive, it becomes their time to eat," she said.

She bemoaned the fact that workers contribute towards funds such as NSSA, Doves and Nyaradzo but derive little or no benefit upon retirement.

Efforts to get a comment from the NSSA spokesperson Tendayi Mtseyekwa were fruitless as he did not respond to messages sent on WhatsApp despite having blue ticked.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Social, #Media, #Nssa

Comments


Must Read

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

4 hrs ago | 938 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Warara appointment raises stink

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sanctions illusion as Sadc babysits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

US hits back at SA claims on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Works affect Forbes Border Post

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

How Mine robbers unmasked

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Ethiopian Airlines in maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Stern warning for errant schools

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of Job Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Dynamos holds Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chiwenga challenge fails to materialise

17 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

21 hrs ago | 420 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

24 hrs ago | 985 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

30 Oct 2022 at 08:56hrs | 1494 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

30 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 621 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 10064 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 551 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

30 Oct 2022 at 07:03hrs | 1710 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

30 Oct 2022 at 07:02hrs | 1221 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 217 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 284 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 779 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 481 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 799 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 342 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

30 Oct 2022 at 06:56hrs | 186 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 188 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 449 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

30 Oct 2022 at 06:54hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 40 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 8442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days