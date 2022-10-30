Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF national political commissar, Mike Bimha has said there is nothing misplaced about people organising themselves and pledging support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose astute leadership has also charmed professionals.

As the country hurtles towards elections next year, various suspicious groupings have emerged pledging support for Mnangagwa's much vaunted ‘Second Republic.'

In recent months groups such as Farmers for ED, Teachers for ED, Councillors for ED, Pastors for ED, Journalists for ED, Health Practitioners for ED, MenBelievED and Young Women for ED have come out in support of the 80-year-old president.

In an interview, Bimha said professionals have found Mnangagwa's policies attractive, hence the need to organise themselves and rally behind a focused leader.

"These are not party structures. Zanu-PF has its own structures, which are the Main Wing, Women's League and Youth League. These organisations have found President Mnangagwa's policies attractive hence them pledging support for the President," Bimha said.

Interestingly, most of the affiliate bodies are led by individuals from Midlands province.

"Zimbabwe is a Christian country. According to statistics 85% of the population is Christian, and as Christians we are taught to submit to our leaders.

"As the church we support our President and the guidance he is offering to the country. As church leadership, we are campaigning for the President and supporting him," Idiraishe Dongo, National Chairperson of Pastors4ED said in an interview.

Dongo is a councillor from Zibagwe Rural District Council (ZRDC) in Midlands.

Another ZRDC Councillor Rodgers Nhari, National Chairperson of Councillors 4ED, said his organisation was formed specifically to campaign for Mnangagwa.

‘We are a nucleus of the campaign since we have people on the ground. We want to campaign for President Mnangagwa through people centred development. We, therefore, want to analyse the dynamics of each and every ward," said Nhari.

Bimha reiterated these organisations, amongst others, were not parallel structures.

"All these organisations are not setting parallel structures to the party. The party has its own structures. People felt they needed to organise themselves based on their professions in supporting the President.

"As a party we have nothing to lose if they organise themselves. In fact it's a positive development for the party as we are mobilising towards five million votes for our President, therefore, its beneficial for the party if professionals feel they can come on board and support the party.

"People are free to support whomever, they want, we will not decide for them. They decided for themselves to support the President which is a very positive development," Bimha said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

4 hrs ago | 804 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Warara appointment raises stink

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sanctions illusion as Sadc babysits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

US hits back at SA claims on Zimbabwe sanctions

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Works affect Forbes Border Post

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

How Mine robbers unmasked

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Ethiopian Airlines in maiden flight to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Stern warning for errant schools

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

13 hrs ago | 388 Views

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of Job Sikhala

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Dynamos holds Highlanders

15 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chiwenga challenge fails to materialise

17 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

18 hrs ago | 959 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

21 hrs ago | 847 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

21 hrs ago | 420 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

24 hrs ago | 985 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

30 Oct 2022 at 08:56hrs | 1494 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

30 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 621 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 10068 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 552 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

30 Oct 2022 at 07:03hrs | 1711 Views

Zimbabwean honoured with Mayor's excellence award in the US

30 Oct 2022 at 07:02hrs | 1221 Views

Zanu-PF Congress endorses Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 218 Views

Ex-Miss Princess Zimbabwe model faces fraud charges

30 Oct 2022 at 07:01hrs | 284 Views

UK can't find Nehanda's skull

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 779 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa ignoring his calls

30 Oct 2022 at 07:00hrs | 481 Views

Mnangagwa recycles deadwood

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 799 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into fight over shrine

30 Oct 2022 at 06:57hrs | 342 Views

Zanu-PF desperately needs succession planning

30 Oct 2022 at 06:56hrs | 186 Views

Matsika suffers another blow in wrangle over Croco

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 188 Views

Drug cartels turn Zimbabwe into a hub

30 Oct 2022 at 06:55hrs | 449 Views

SA based Zimbabwean filmmaker walks into a room with a different energy

30 Oct 2022 at 06:54hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 40 Views

Mohadi bounces back as Zimbabwe's second Vice President

30 Oct 2022 at 06:50hrs | 8447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days