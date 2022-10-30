Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala says they want to jail him until 2023

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZENGEZA West MP Job Sikhala says there is a sinister political plot by the authorities to keep him in detention beyond the 2023 general elections, The NewsHawks reported.

Sikhala, who celebrated his 50th on Sunday while in pre-trial detention, told The NewsHawks that he has it on good authority that the state wants him to languish in jail beyond the polls slated for July or August 2023.

 "We obtained information beforehand that they want to keep us (Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole) until the 2023 general elections. The purpose is very clear that they want to eliminate me from the national political equation for reasons best known to themselves," said Sikhala.

 Sikhala, charged with obstruction of justice and inciting violence, has applied for bail eight times at both the High and the magistrates' courts, but has been denied this constitutional right. He says the 138-day-long pre-trial detention has not broken his spirit.

"Whatever they do will never defeat the endurance of my spirit to continue on the path of independence and freedom of our people. Zimbabwe, in its current state, has been placed in the same situation as the one in which Ian Smith placed this country before," said Sikhala.

 In a statement that he released as a birthday message from inside Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Sikhala said he is not the first person to spend birthdays in prison, citing the example of South Africa's first democratic president, Nelson Mandela.

"What gives me utmost hapiness is that I am not the first nor will I be the last political prisoner to celebrate their birthdays under persecution from an evil dictatorship. History is awash with such personalities. Nelson Mandela spent 27 consecutive birthdays in prison; Dumiso Dabengwa 7; Lookout Masuku 7; Bakili Muluzu 10; Raila Odinga 10; and many other men and women of good standing," wrote Sikhala.

 Asked whether his sacrifice would bear fruit, he answered in the affirmative. He has been in detention since 14 June 2022, when he was arrested for allegedly inciting violence after convening a prayer meeting for his deceased client and opposition party member, Moreblessing Ali, who was gruesomly killed by a Zanu-PF-linked man, Pius Jamba.

 He hopes that his sacrifice will gradually bear fruit.

"When Nelson Mandela was condemned to life in prison after the Rivonia trial, no one knew whether his sacrifice would bear fruit, but he kept his faith in the cause. I have faith in the cause that I am suffering for, more than anything else," said Sikhala.

Sikhala's family could not celebrate his birthday. A cake brought by his wife was not allowed inside prison. Sikhala will appear in court for routine remand on 2 November while awaiting trial for incitement and obstruction on 15 and 17 November respectively.

He has been arrested more than 60 times on similar charges, and has never been convicted. He says God is witnessing the persecution.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Sikhala, #2023, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga's ex-wife acquitted

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mugabe's big warning to Chiwenga comes to pass

2 hrs ago | 847 Views

Chiwenga put his head on the block for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa brings rival Chiwenga to his knees

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chiwenga's humiliation complete

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zanu-PF congress: The Great Betrayal

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa may call Zimbabwe snap 2023 general polls early next year

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Britain to engage Ramaphosa over Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Colonialist MPs quiz minister over worsening Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pharmacists behind drug smuggling

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Phala Phala matter calls for Ramaphosa to step aside in line with ANC's resolution

16 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Zanu-PF commissar defends phoney affiliates under ED banner

16 hrs ago | 1609 Views

MDC-T reverses decision to boycott by-elections

16 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Harare doctor sued US$100,000 for defamatory Twitter posts

16 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Britain says no signs Zimbabwe's elections will be free, fair

16 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Social media campaigner targets corruption and theft at NSSA

16 hrs ago | 855 Views

Zimbabwe securocrats asked to account for proceeds of DRC war

16 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $9 trillion budget bids by ministries

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Esidakeni farm invader ordered to pay US$340,000 to Malunga and partners

16 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zanu-PF alarmed by CCC rural gains

16 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Chamisa feels Sikhala, Sithole's prison torture

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on cars for top chefs

16 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Warara appointment raises stink

16 hrs ago | 668 Views

Sanctions illusion as Sadc babysits Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

US hits back at SA claims on Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Former Motor Action midfielder in court for cocaine possession

16 hrs ago | 398 Views

Works affect Forbes Border Post

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Temporary halt in birth, death certificates issuance

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

How Mine robbers unmasked

16 hrs ago | 916 Views

Ethiopian Airlines in maiden flight to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Stern warning for errant schools

16 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Zimbabwe is indeed open for business!' Yeah right! 1 - 5 = -ve 4 not +ve 4!

30 Oct 2022 at 20:30hrs | 522 Views

UK monitoring the ongoing detention of Job Sikhala

30 Oct 2022 at 17:46hrs | 1263 Views

Dynamos holds Highlanders

30 Oct 2022 at 17:37hrs | 1387 Views

Chiwenga challenge fails to materialise

30 Oct 2022 at 16:25hrs | 5824 Views

Another ploy of rewriting history by the Zanu-PF regime

30 Oct 2022 at 15:13hrs | 1134 Views

Sikhala turns 50 behind bars

30 Oct 2022 at 12:01hrs | 981 Views

Zimbabwe's Chinhoi dives into Lake Victoria after winning Uganda Open a 2nd time

30 Oct 2022 at 12:00hrs | 933 Views

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in dramatic T20 ending

30 Oct 2022 at 11:59hrs | 500 Views

PEOM: When one you thought was your kin and kith adds salt

30 Oct 2022 at 09:09hrs | 360 Views

There's no greater curse than being led by an idiotic dictator!

30 Oct 2022 at 09:06hrs | 1123 Views

Does the West, in particular, the US really respect human rights?

30 Oct 2022 at 09:03hrs | 316 Views

Paul Kagame: Cruel Betrayal of Matebeleland

30 Oct 2022 at 08:56hrs | 1855 Views

Kickbacks for licenses destroy Zimbabwe's transport sector

30 Oct 2022 at 07:29hrs | 711 Views

UK warns Mnangagwa

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 12923 Views

Chamisa challenges Zimbabweans to vote for him

30 Oct 2022 at 07:04hrs | 782 Views

Mzembi challenges Mnangagwa on 'fake' statistics

30 Oct 2022 at 07:03hrs | 2199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days