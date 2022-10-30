Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabbed to death by girlfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A reveller at the highly subscribed Nyaminyami Festival in Kariba was stabbed to death after a confrontation with his girlfriend who he suspected to be cosying up to another man.

Kieth Kadziyanike (34) went to the music extravaganza with his lover Sibongile Jackie Sianjalika (32) on Saturday at around 10:30 pm.

Hell broke out when Kadziyanike found Sibongile talking to another man at around 1 am on Sunday and an altercation ensued.

In the heat of the misunderstanding, Sibongile broke a beer bottle before stabbing Kadziyanike on the left side of the neck.

He sustained a deep cut and bled profusely and he was later taken to Kariba District Hospital where he died on admission at around 3:40 am.
Sibongile has since been arrested.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the development, adding that investigations were still in progress.

"The lovers went for the Nyaminyami Festival at around 10:30 pm but Kieth Kadziyanike found Sibongile with another man and he suspected he was her lover as well and an altercation ensued," said Insp Chitove.

"Sibongile used a broken bottle to stab Kadziyanike on the left side of the neck and he started bleeding heavily."

Kadziyanike was taken to Kariba District Hospital where he died on admission at around 3:40 am.

His body is now at the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Insp Chitove urged people to value the sanctity of life and seek amicable means to resolve any misunderstandings.

Source - The Herald
