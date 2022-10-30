News / Local
Earphone-plugged teenager hit by a train
2 hrs ago | Views
A 17-year-old Ruwa juvenile died on the spot after he was hit by a train while walking along the Harare-Mutare railway line putting on earphones.
Through their Twitter handle, police said they are investigating a fatal incident in which a juvenile was hit by a train.
"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a fatal incident in which a 17-year-old juvenile was hit by a train while walking along Harare-Mutare railway line, putting on earphones, at the 253 km peg, Ruwa on October 29 2022 at around .37:55 hours," wrote the police.
Police also warned members of the public against wearing earphones while walking on the roads or crossing railway lines.
Through their Twitter handle, police said they are investigating a fatal incident in which a juvenile was hit by a train.
Police also warned members of the public against wearing earphones while walking on the roads or crossing railway lines.
Source - The Herald