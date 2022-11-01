Sikhala bail application deferred to today

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala's bail application has been deferred to today after the State failed to respond to the submissions made by his lawyers.Sikhala (Zengeza West MP), Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North MP) and 13 CCC activists from Nyastime have clocked more than 100 days in prison since they were arrested in June for allegedly inciting the violence that erupted following the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by alleged Zanu-PF activist Pius Mukandi (Jamba).Sikhala's lawyers had submitted written applications before High Court judge, Justice Rodgers Manyangadze challenging his bail refusal.The State is expected to respond to the application today.The legislator is seeking to overturn bail application dismissal by Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who ruled that Sikhala must be tried while in remand prison, further arguing that it was in the interest of justice.His defence team had submitted that their client is a political prisoner, adding that several people signed a petition encouraging the political leaders to intervene and release him from custody.Meanwhile, Slikhala's trial for the other case in which he is accused of inciting violence during the January 2020 protests has been postponed to November 10 for continuation.In the Nyatsime violence case, the State alleges that Sikhala and Sithole incited the public to commit violence following the murder of Ali.