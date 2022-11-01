Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa 'embarrassed' at Zanu-PF elective congress?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was reportedly "embarrassed" at last week's Zanu-PF elective congress after delegates from Mashonaland Central province protested over their provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's alleged dictatorial tendencies.

Sources who attended the congress, told NewsDay that delegates from Mashonaland Central province walked out just before Mnangagwa's speech protesting his failure to rein in Kazembe.

"We were embarrassed at the congress after Mashonaland Central delegates left their bay when party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri had started proceedings to introduce President Mnangagwa to the podium. They were displaying their anger over Kazembe who is being accused of dictatorial tendencies in the province," the source said.

"The delegates want Mnangagwa to fire Kazembe as provincial leader saying he has divided the province."

Zanu-PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed the allegations.

"Delegates are allowed to go to the toilets. These are spiteful people who some time ago were saying there was going to be fireworks at the congress," Mutsvangwa said.

"Those people who predicted fireworks are the same people who are saying bad things about the congress. That is hogwash, the people of Mashonaland Central are the most loyal party supporters in the country."

Kazembe, who is also Home Affairs minister and is regarded as one of Mnangagwa's close allies, did not answer calls yesterday.

Meanwhile, government yesterday hit back at the United Kingdom (UK) which recently cast doubt over the holding of free and fair polls in Zimbabwe next year given the electoral violence that characterised recent by-elections.

The issue was debated last week in the British House of Lords, where UK's Minister of State and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Zac Goldsmith of Richmond Park said little progress had been made in implementing electoral reforms recommended by international observer missions.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana described the UK debate as smear campaign against Zimbabwe.

Mangwana said the UK must recuse itself from observing the 2023 polls.

"When a country or institution starts smearing an election that is nine months away, then later asks to come and observe that election, aren't they providing a moral reason to be excluded? Is it unreasonable to conclude that their mind is made up and nothing will change it?" Mangwana said.

"Surely, if this was a court of law, someone would be asked to recuse themselves. Since this is not one, we can only ask them to do the right thing by standing down and not making the request to observe our elections on the grounds of their prejudices and biases."

Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: "Our elections do not need British validation to be credible. The government that is formed after elections is not a British government nor does it serve British citizens. It is a Zimbabwean government and serves Zimbabweans."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF paying 'infiltrators' to destabilise CCC

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwean-born UK soldier missed Buckingham Palace shift after too much booze

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mnangagwa 'agonises' over Zanu-PF youth leader

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

Cleric at Zanu-PF congress sends tongues wagging

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Legitimate Zifa exec tears into audit report

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Govt anticipating mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Land grabs haunt Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Potraz licences new mobile operator

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Imagine Mnangagwa, Chamisa embarking on an international campaign against sanctions!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police flag self-appointed road rehabilitators

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

School turns into 'brothel'

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Sikhala bail application deferred to today

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

No internet at Harare municipality offices

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Thandiwe Mlobane announced new Zacc spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mr President, Zanu-PF oftentimes erupts in annoyance

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Couple rapes biological children

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Police warn against blocking roads

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Duty-free facility for citizens returning from SA

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe joins strategic Commonwealth trade body

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Grace Mugabe and some of her relatives stripped of corruptly acquired stands

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants to start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Water levels drop at Kariba dam

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Maid arrested for kidnapping baby

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Voters' roll is in a mess, admitted Zanu PF. Will SADC still stamp 2023 'Substantially Free' regardless

12 hrs ago | 362 Views

'Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe'

13 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Job Sikhala trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Cop rapes woman with mental health problems

19 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden announce summer collaboration

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

Why did African leaders cease speaking for ordinary citizens but standing with oppressive leaders?

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy - when the victims actually defend the perpetrators!

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

'ICT Min Chamisa reduce US$200 SIM card price to 50c in 1 month' - yet he plus MDC PM, 2 Deputy PM, 26 Min, 110 MPs, etc. implem

20 hrs ago | 2938 Views

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2440 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2096 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 2822 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 3509 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 812 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 410 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 3045 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 1608 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 371 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

01 Nov 2022 at 05:13hrs | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:12hrs | 1716 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 269 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 307 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 517 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 3334 Views

Social media 'war' looms ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days