Govt anticipating mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa

GOVERNMENT yesterday said it was anticipating the mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa after the expiry of their permits.Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said those deported would be allowed to import only one vehicle duty free.Mutsvangwa said: "Cabinet would like to inform the public that mass deportations of undocumented Zimbabweans were expected from South Africa following the expiry of Zimbabwe Exemptions Permits (ZEP) which South Africa had granted them."However, most ZEP holders do not qualify for the outlined critical skills visas hence the low uptake. The Zimbabwean government has issued guidelines and regulations for returning residents which include one duty free vehicle and no limit to personal property."Zimbabwean ZEP holders in the neighbouring country were given up to December to regularise their stay or face deportation.They were further given another six-month extension.There are no exact statistics of Zimbabweans in South Africa but estimates put the figure at three million.Mutsvangwa also said Cabinet approved a human-wildlife relief fund for the compensation of victims of wild animal attacks.Zimbabwe has lost 46 lives to human-wildlife conflicts this year alone."Accordingly, the establishment of a relief fund to cushion the victims of human wildlife conflict by way of funeral assistance and amount paid towards hospitalisation and treatment with a set limit," she said.On Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, Mutsvangwa said: "Cabinet highlights that the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Regulations will institute administrative penalties against entities and individuals who are abusing the relevant procurement processes."